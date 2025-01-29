FIFO Tahiti Hosts Special Screening of Oscar Shortlisted 'Waltzing With Brando' Honoring Cast, Crew, and Tahitian Legacy. FIFO Tahiti hosts a centerpiece screening of Waltzing with Brando on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Grand Théâtre de la Maison de la Culture, with star Billy Zane set to attend. Photo: Jon Heder as Bernard Judge and Billy Zane as Marlon Brando. FIFO Tahiti hosts centerpiece screening of 'Waltzing with Brando' Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Grand Théâtre de la Maison de la Culture. Star, Billy Zane set to attend. Photo: Camille Razat stars as Michelle with Jon Heder as Architect Bernard Judge. FIFO Tahiti hosts centerpiece screening of 'Waltzing with Brando' Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Grand Théâtre de la Maison de la Culture. Star, Billy Zane set to attend. Photo: Heiae (Heather) Touniou as Tarita and Billy Zane as Marlon Brando. A few of the extraordinary Tahitian cast and crew for 'Waltzing with Brando.'

FIFO Tahiti Hosts Special Screening of 'Waltzing with Brando,' Featuring Billy Zane’s Transformative Performance and Tahiti’s Breathtaking Beauty

’Waltzing with Brando’ allowed me to walk in the footprints of a giant. Brando’s vision for Tetiaroa wasn’t just a dream; it was a defiant act of hope...” — Billy Zane

PAPEETE, TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Festival International du Film Documentaire Océanien (FIFO Tahiti) will host a Special Centerpiece Screening of the Academy Award Short Listed 'Waltzing with Brando' on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Grand Théâtre de la Maison de la Culture. This exclusive screening, organized primarily to honor the many Tahitian cast, crew, and collaborators who made the film possible, celebrates the unique contributions of Tahiti to the creation of this cinematic achievement.‘Waltzing with Brando’ features a stellar cast led by Billy Zane (Titanic, Dead Calm), whose transformative portrayal of Marlon Brando anchors the film. Joining him is Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Camille Razat (Emily in Paris, Prodigieuses), Alaina Huffman (Smallville, Supernatural), Rob Corddry (Ballers, Hot Tub Time Machine), Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World), James Jagger (Vinyl, The Outpost), and Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus), each delivering captivating performances. Directed and written for screen by Bill Fishman (Tapeheads, My Dinner with Jimi), the film is a visionary retelling of Brando’s bold pursuit of sustainability and creativity. Produced by Doug Dearth and Brett Kerr (Limbo, HomeTown), co-producer Jijo Reed (Crescent City, Bosco), with executive producers Dean Bloxom (The Last Son, Wunderland), and Richard Arlook (Space Oddity, Waiting for Forever) the film is a tribute to the genius and complexity of one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures.For Billy Zane, embodying Marlon Brando was more than a performance—it was an exploration of a visionary mind and the untamed paradise that shaped it. Reflecting on the experience, Zane shared:"’Waltzing with Brando’ allowed me to walk in the footprints of a giant. Brando’s vision for Tetiaroa wasn’t just a dream; it was a defiant act of hope—a blueprint for a better way of living with the planet. Of course he was seduced! Filming in Tahiti, surrounded by its untamed beauty, its proud and beautiful people, and noble heritage, simply takes your breath away. This role isn’t about imitation—it is about honoring his boldness, his flaws, and his relentless belief in what the world can be. I hope audiences leave the film stirred, challenged, and maybe even a little Brando-esque themselves.”Dean Bloxom, a lover of true stories, helped bring the project to life, reflected:"I was excited to be part of showing a side of Marlon few have had the opportunity to see. Waltzing with Brando shows Marlon Brando’s audacious vision for Tetiaroa as an ecological haven in a message as relevant today as it was decades ago. Bringing this story to life was a unique opportunity to honor his legacy and to showcase the unmatched beauty and spirit of Tahiti. It’s rare to find a project that aligns passion with purpose, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created. Additionally, I love how Dick Bailey and the Tetiaroa Society took Marlon’s dream to a level that continues to make such a positive impact on our world."Director and writer Bill Fishman praised the profound connection between the story and its setting:"Filming 'Waltzing with Brando' in Tahiti, where the story truly took place, was a privilege and a joy. This isn’t just a film about Brando’s forward-thinking attempt to address the environmental challenges we still face today; it’s a crowd-pleasing and ultimately charming adventure. I’m proud to present Billy Zane’s transformative performance, which I believe is as close as we will get to experiencing once again the enigmatic genius and presence of one of the greatest actors of all time."Producer Doug Dearth, who was instrumental in navigating the production’s complexities, shared:"Producing 'Waltzing with Brando' was as much about the journey as it was about the result. Filming in Tahiti brought challenges that required creativity, determination, and an incredible team effort. But every obstacle was an opportunity to honor the heart of the story and the visionary spirit of Marlon Brando. Seeing it come to life has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career."Laura Théron, FIFO Festival Director, expressed the cultural importance of films like 'Waltzing with Brando': https://www.fifotahiti.com/ "This film is a love letter to Tahiti and its people. It showcases the deep connection between visionaries like Brando and the extraordinary spirit of the islands. Stories like 'Waltzing with Brando' remind us how film can bring communities together, inspire pride in our heritage, and celebrate the values that make Oceania unique. It’s an honor to share this story at FIFO, especially with the talented individuals who made it possible."Tahiti Tourisme underscored the global significance of the film in showcasing the islands’ unique beauty and spirit. https://www.tahititourisme.com/ A representative shared:"Films like 'Waltzing with Brando' go beyond highlighting Tahiti as a destination; they reveal its heart. Brando’s vision for Tetiaroa reflects the harmony between humanity and nature that defines our islands. This film inspires audiences worldwide to see Tahiti as a beacon of sustainability, culture, and breathtaking beauty. We are proud to celebrate the spirit of our home with the world."The film’s success was made possible through the invaluable support of local partners, including Filmin’ Tahiti. Laurent Jacquemin, who managed the logistical challenges of filming in such a remote and pristine location, shared:"This collaboration has been an unforgettable journey. Bringing 'Waltzing with Brando' to life in Tahiti showcases our islands’ natural beauty and highlights the rich cultural heritage we are proud to share with the world."Air Tahiti Nui, whose support was instrumental in ensuring seamless travel logistics for the cast and crew, reflected on the production’s significance. Caroline Borawski, Vice President of the Americas, shared:"It was a real honor for Air Tahiti Nui to contribute to the success of this production. Marlon Brando left his mark on the history of our islands—his presence and his work froze in the collective imagination an idyllic Polynesia that made and continues to make the planet dream. This film showcases an era that must be shared with new generations so they appreciate that nature and its preservation are fundamental elements of our future. Mauruuru, mauruuru roa!"Prior to the screening, the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy a Q&A session with Billy Zane and writer/director Bill Fishman.'Waltzing with Brando' will be available worldwide later this year, bringing this extraordinary story of vision, perseverance, and the enduring beauty of Tahiti to global audiences.Learn more about ‘Waltzing with Brando’ by visiting www.WaltzingWithBrando.com and follow on social media (I/F/X) @WaltzWithBrando. Media inquires: wwb@epecmedia.com.

Official Trailer for 'Waltzing with Brando'

