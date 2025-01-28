Gov. Little applauds Trump’s appointment of Tom Schultz to key federal position

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on President Donald Trump’s appointment of another Idahoan, Tom Schultz, to a key position in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Schultz will serve as Chief of Staff for Natural Resources and Environment at the USDA, according to a USDA news release. Schultz’s appointment comes on the heels of the news that President Trump appointed Idahoan Michael Boren to serve as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment at the USDA.

“Forty percent of our state is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and Idaho will greatly benefit from having two of our own in key leadership roles overseeing Forest Service operations in our state. Both Mike Boren and Tom Schultz bring an incredible amount of innovation and passion to the job. I have a great deal of confidence in their ability to carry out President Trump’s vision to fundamentally transform how wildfire and forests are managed across the West. We are blessed to be well represented by Idahoans who reflect Idaho values, and we stand ready to help the Trump Administration prevent and more quickly suppress wildfire, better manage our forests, and improve outdoor recreation on public lands in our state,” Governor Little said.

To revitalize America’s rural communities, Schultz will play a key role in the federal government’s approach to forest management, wildfire prevention, and natural resource conservation, according to the USDA news release.

“These appointments highlight a renewed dedication to protecting communities, enhancing forest health, and ensuring responsible stewardship of natural resources,” the announcement said.

Schultz recently served as Vice President of Resources and Government Affairs at Idaho Forest Group, a family-owned company headquartered in Coeur d’Alene that is now one of America’s largest lumber producers. He also served as director of the Idaho Department of Lands where he managed millions of acres of endowment lands and minerals. He also held leadership roles in the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Schultz is a former U.S. Air Force officer.