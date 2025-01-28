California Surgical Supplier Sells to Europe

San Rafael, CA based NewGen Surgical offers a sustainable solution for single-use products in operating rooms. The products, crafted from a sugarcane bio-product, replace single-use plastic and metal devices, delivering exceptional clinical performance while reducing environmental impact. By integrating renewable plant-based materials, NewGen Surgical aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry’s approach to sustainability.



In spring 2023, NewGen Surgical, in consultation with the U.S. Commercial Service – North Bay office, participated in the U.S. Commercial Service’s Corporate Executive Office (CEO) Program at MEDICA, the world’s largest medical trade show in Germany. Through this program, the U.S. Commercial Service - Germany, along with international colleagues from the Healthcare team, facilitated matchmaking meetings for NewGen, connecting them with potential buyers and partners. The company used a dedicated space within the U.S. pavilion to conduct business meetings and explore opportunities to expand their international client base. This international exposure at MEDICA paid dividends for the company in the form of international sales.