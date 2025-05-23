SDMC Expands its Global Reach

Midwest Manufacturer Finds Success in Mexico with Help from the U.S. Commercial Service

Advanced hydraulic technology key to firms’ product and systems offerings

When Jerry Yu, President of Engineering for SDMC America Technology, Inc.– a River Falls, Wisconsin, manufacturer of products and systems incorporating advanced hydraulic technology for wastewater treatment (biosolids & biomass), robotics, construction and automation – was looking to grow his exports by entering the Mexican market, he tapped the U.S. Commercial Service in Milwaukee and Mexico City for assistance. The result? Through strategic export counseling and the Gold Key business matchmaking service, Mr. Yu was introduced to potential Mexican partners, leading to the signing of a new sales agreement in early 2025 to export his wastewater technologies. The technology will equip a major wastewater plant capital project to be constructed in Mexico; sales that will help grow his company.

Ready to get started or grow your export sales? Jerry Yu of SDMC cites the benefits of working with the U.S. Commercial Service:

“As a newcomer to the Mexican market and with SDMC’s international expansion strategy, the Commercial Service far exceeded our expectations, allowing us to connect with key players swiftly and seamlessly in Mexico’s environmental sector without barriers. This saved us significant time and expenses that would have otherwise been spent on market research and due diligence – and most importantly, helped us build immediate trust with our representative company in Mexico. We cannot envision our future success in Mexico without the invaluable support of the Commercial Service.” - Jerry Yu, President of Engineering for SDMC America Technology, Inc.



