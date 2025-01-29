Collector Discovers Cardsmiths’ Rare 1 Bitcoin Redemption Card, Extending Holiday Cheer into the New Year

The Cardsmiths Logo

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays may be over, but the festivities continue for one Cardsmiths collector who pulled a full 1 Bitcoin Redemption Card from a pack of Currency Holiday 2024 Trading Cards.Putting a festive spin on Cardsmiths’ proprietary series of Currency Trading Cards, the limited annual Holiday Set 2024 release reimagines the ever-evolving landscape of economics through a joyous lens. Sold exclusively on cardsmiths.com , the Holiday Set brings the spirit of the season to collecting with original designs featuring classic holiday characters and motifs.As with all releases in the Currency series so far, some packs contain randomly inserted cards redeemable for various amounts of cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin continue to gain traction in traditional financial markets and sovereign reserve funds, a 1 Bitcoin Redemption Card is a monumental find and marks one of the largest Cardsmiths redemptions to date.“Cardsmiths offers collectors an opportunity to explore this new world of digital currency in a unique way,” said Steve Loney, owner of Cardsmiths. “This most recent discovery from our Currency Holiday 2024 Trading Card series just shows that any pack pull has the potential to become a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”This incredible find is just the latest in a growing list of collectors who have opened a Cardsmiths trading card pack to a big surprise. Just last year in March, a GameStop customer in Texas found a full 1 Bitcoin Redemption Card in a Currency Series 2 Trading Card Pack — an experience the recipient described as “mind boggling” via their Reddit account.For those eager and hoping to acquire their own rare finds, Cardsmiths has even more exciting releases in the works. Currency Series 5 Trading Cards and SPACE: Galactic Edition are slated to hit shelves later this year, both offering the chance to uncover the highly coveted Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards. These upcoming releases will be available for purchase on cardsmiths.com and at select retailers.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of collectible trading cards, known for its dedication to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a mission to inspire fans and collectors worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to redefine the possibilities of trading card experiences.

