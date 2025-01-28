Submit Release
Get FEMA Disaster Assistance; Only Ten Days Left to Apply

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Chaves County homeowners and renters who were affected by the Oct. 19-20 storms and flooding may be eligible to receive federal disaster assistance from FEMA. But don’t wait to register! Jan. 2, 2025, is the last day to apply.

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

The first step for individuals and households to receive financial help is to apply to FEMA for federal assistance. There are no costs involved to apply for, or receive, FEMA assistance. 

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits. 

There are four ways to apply:

  • Visit the Roswell Disaster Recovery Center operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA. For location and hours, visit fema.gov/drc or send a text message with the word “DRC” and a zip code to 43362.

    Holiday hours at the Roswell DRC are:

    • Tuesdays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, closed.
  • Go online to disasterassistance.gov/
  • Download the FEMA Appfor mobile devices at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

    Holiday hours for the FEMA Helpline are:

    • Tuesday, Dec. 24, closed.
    • Wednesday, Dec. 25, closed.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply for assistance, visit youtube.com/watch= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest on New Mexico’s recovery, follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.

