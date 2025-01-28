Don’t Delay! Only Three Days Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Chaves County homeowners and renters who were affected by the Oct. 19-20 storms and flooding have just three days left to apply to FEMA for Federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by 11:59 p.m.

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

The first step for individuals and households to receive financial help is to apply to FEMA for federal assistance. There are no costs involved to apply for, or receive, FEMA assistance.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits. Over $16.1 million has already been approved to help storm-impacted individuals and families in their recovery.

There are four ways to apply:

Visit the Roswell Disaster Recovery Center operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA at the Roswell Mall. For location and hours, visit fema.gov/drc Holiday hours at the Roswell DRC are: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, closed for the holidays.

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products

for mobile devices at Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Help is available in most languages. Holiday hours for the FEMA Helpline are: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, closed for the holidays.



For an American Sign Language video on how to apply for assistance, visit youtube.com/watch= WZGpWI2RCNw.

