FS-Curtis Launches the ECO-Rotary: A Revolutionary Oil-Free Rotary Screw Air Compressor

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis, a trusted leader in compressed air systems for over 170 years, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the ECO-Rotary oil-free rotary screw air compressor. Engineered to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable air compression, the ECO-Rotary sets a new benchmark for performance and sustainability in industrial applications.Designed for ExcellenceThe ECO-Rotary is tailored to address the diverse needs of industries requiring clean, efficient, and reliable compressed air. Key features include:- Oil-Free, Dry Air: Ideal for industries where contaminant-free operations are essential.- Cooler Operating Temperatures: Reduces system wear, prolongs lifespan, and maximizes efficiency.- Lower Maintenance Costs: Built for reliability with fewer service interruptions and reduced downtime.- Robust Motor Coupling Air End Design: Ensures exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.- Broad Range of Power: Available in 20-150 HP to suit a wide array of industrial applications.Meeting Industry Needs“Our ECO-Rotary line represents a significant step forward in providing sustainable and efficient solutions to our customers,” said Russell Warner, VP of Sales at FS-Curtis. “With its oil-free design and exceptional energy efficiency, the ECO-Rotary helps companies meet their operational goals while supporting environmental sustainabilityA Solution for Today’s ChallengesWith its advanced design and eco-friendly benefits, the ECO-Rotary empowers businesses to optimize operations while reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact. Its versatility makes it a valuable addition to industries ranging from healthcare and food production to electronics and automotive manufacturing.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://us.fscurtis.com or contact us for an air assessment.About FS-CurtisFor over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been an industry leader in compressed air systems, delivering reliable, efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. FS-Curtis is committed to quality and service, making it the brand of choice for professionals everywhere.FS-Curtis, Curtis-Toledo, Inc. Web: https://us.fscurtis.com

