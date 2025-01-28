Highway 99 traffic pattern will change for Steveston crossing removal

CANADA, January 28 - Drivers are advised of traffic-pattern changes on Highway 99 at Steveston crossing over three weekends.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, crews will dismantle and remove the old Steveston Highway crossing.

Highway 99 will be closed in both directions overnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. (until 5 a.m. on Monday). During the overnight closures, Highway 99 travellers will detour using the highway on/off ramps.

From 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Highway 99 will be open with two lanes in each direction. However, lanes may be shifted to allow crews and heavy equipment to dismantle and remove the old structure. Drivers are asked to use caution through any detours and obey the construction zone speed limit.

The traffic-pattern changes will also be in effect over the weekend of Feb. 7- 9 and Feb. 21-23. There will be no impact to traffic during the week.

Work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled should conditions on the weekend be unfavourable.

During the weekend overnight lane closures and daytime traffic-pattern changes, drivers can expect delays and should consider an alternative route. Check DriveBC for updates: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Details of the traffic-pattern changes can be found here: https://www.highway99tunnel.ca/current-work/