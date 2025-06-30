Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,843 in the last 365 days.

Attorney general’s statement on inquiry into event safety

CANADA, June 30 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement about the Commission of Inquiry into Community Events Safety in B.C.

“On Saturday, April 26, 2025, British Columbia experienced one of the worst moments in our history, when a senseless act of violence turned a Lapu-Lapu Day celebration into a tragedy that left 11 people dead and countless more injured and traumatized.

“In the aftermath, British Columbians understandably raised questions about enhancing public safety so people can feel safe attending and celebrating community events of all sizes this summer. That is why Premier David Eby commissioned a public inquiry into safety at community events, with recommendations to be delivered by June 30, 2025.

“The commission was established to examine and report on ways to strengthen security and safety at community events. It was tasked with providing practical information and recommendations to event organizers, local governments and public safety officials.

“I am pleased to have received the report from the commissioner of inquiry into community events safety in B.C., Christopher E. Hinkson. The report will be presented to cabinet in the coming days, in accordance with the Public Inquiry Act. Following cabinet’s review, the report will be filed with the clerk of the legislative assembly and made available to the public.

“I thank Commissioner Hinkson for the work he and his team have done over the past six weeks to enhance and protect our right to gather and celebrate safely and ensure that fear does not prevent communities from coming together.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney general’s statement on inquiry into event safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more