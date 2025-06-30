Attorney general’s statement on inquiry into event safety

CANADA, June 30 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement about the Commission of Inquiry into Community Events Safety in B.C.

“On Saturday, April 26, 2025, British Columbia experienced one of the worst moments in our history, when a senseless act of violence turned a Lapu-Lapu Day celebration into a tragedy that left 11 people dead and countless more injured and traumatized.

“In the aftermath, British Columbians understandably raised questions about enhancing public safety so people can feel safe attending and celebrating community events of all sizes this summer. That is why Premier David Eby commissioned a public inquiry into safety at community events, with recommendations to be delivered by June 30, 2025.

“The commission was established to examine and report on ways to strengthen security and safety at community events. It was tasked with providing practical information and recommendations to event organizers, local governments and public safety officials.

“I am pleased to have received the report from the commissioner of inquiry into community events safety in B.C., Christopher E. Hinkson. The report will be presented to cabinet in the coming days, in accordance with the Public Inquiry Act. Following cabinet’s review, the report will be filed with the clerk of the legislative assembly and made available to the public.

“I thank Commissioner Hinkson for the work he and his team have done over the past six weeks to enhance and protect our right to gather and celebrate safely and ensure that fear does not prevent communities from coming together.”