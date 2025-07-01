Minister’s statement on Latin American Heritage Month

CANADA, July 1 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement in celebration of Latin American Heritage Month:

“Each July, British Columbia marks Latin American Heritage Month – a time to honour the cultures, histories and contributions of Latin American communities that help shape our province.

“Latin America spans more than 20 countries and territories where Spanish and Portuguese are spoken alongside hundreds of Indigenous languages. The region’s cultural diversity is rooted in ancient civilizations, such as the Aztec, Inca and Maya. It has been shaped by European colonization, the resilience and traditions of Africans brought through the transatlantic slave trade, and waves of immigrants from around the world who have made Latin America their home.

“This diversity is a source of pride and strength for Latin Americans and reflects values shared in British Columbia, where multiculturalism defines our communities. Today, more than 66,000 Latin Americans call B.C. home and their presence has grown steadily in recent years. We celebrate their warmth, joy and strong sense of community. Through music, dance, language and food, they bring people together and keep cultural traditions alive throughout the province.

“Our government is proud to work with organizations, such as the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre and Latincouver, which play a crucial role in preserving and uplifting Latin American heritage. Through public events, performances and exhibitions, they help strengthen cross-cultural connections and foster a deeper sense of belonging for all.

“As we celebrate Latin American Heritage Month, let us recognize the resilience, creativity and cultural legacy of Latin American communities. Their stories are part of the fabric of British Columbia.”