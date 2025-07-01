Minister’s statement on Taiwanese Heritage Month

CANADA, July 1 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement in celebration of Taiwanese Heritage Month:

“We are proud to proclaim – for the first time in our province’s history – July as Taiwanese Heritage Month in British Columbia. Now, every summer, we will have another opportunity to recognize and honour the vibrant culture, history and contributions of the Taiwanese community that helps shape our province.

“For decades, the Taiwanese community has enriched the social, cultural and economic fabric of British Columbia. Today, more than 45,000 Taiwanese Canadians call our province home. We recognize their dedication, innovation and community leadership, which continue to shape our society and create a stronger, more connected province.

“Taiwanese culture is known for its warmth, creativity and strong sense of community. Whether through traditional festivals or the blending of history with modern life, it reflects a spirit of resilience and openness. Here in B.C., that vibrant cultural expression is carried forward by Taiwanese Canadians who contribute to our shared life every day.

“Over the course of this month, we will have the chance to engage with the richness of Taiwanese heritage through community festivals, art exhibits, music, dance performances and more. Events, such as the Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival in Vancouver and others throughout the province, offer a meaningful opportunity to learn more about Taiwanese culture and traditions, and to come together in appreciation, friendship and connection.

“I encourage all British Columbians to join in the festivities and help celebrate the Taiwanese community in our province and beyond.

“Happy Taiwanese Heritage Month!”