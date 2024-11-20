DBTV Presents '40 Days of Holiday Cheer' Every Night in Prime Time Starting on Sunday, November 24

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Every Night at 9:00PM EST, DBTV, the Fastest Growing Worldwide Streaming Network will air Holiday Specials, Concerts, Classic Movies & Holiday Themed-Shows!

We are proud to be a Family-Centric Network, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than watching Great Holiday Shows every night on DBTV with every member of your family!” — David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBTV, one of the fastest growing Worldwide Streaming Networks will be airing '40 Days of Holiday Cheer', Starting Sunday, November 24 and running through Saturday, January 2, 2025. Every night through the holidays in Prime Time, DBTV will be streaming live on their network great Holiday Concerts, Movies, Specials and encore showings of favorite DBTV shows with holiday themes!At 9:00PM EST, DBTV will air entertaining specials like: A Stetson Mansion Christmas; Logan's Tree: A Journey to the White House; Great musical concerts like: Mark Milovats' Christmas Wonderland; An American Christmas, & A Country Fix Christmas. Also, Classic Holiday Movies; It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Santa Claus Conquers The Martians, Charles Dicken's The Christmas Carol and Scrooge.DBTV will also air on their Worldwide Streaming Network, special holiday-themed episodes of regular DBTV fare; travel programs like Undercover Jetsetter, Tattooed Traveler, and popular Cooking/Food shows, such as Chef Roc and Marc's On The Grill."We are proud to be a Family-Centric Network", says David Brunner, President/CEO of the DBTV Television Network. "And what better way to celebrate the holidays than watching Great Holiday Shows every night on DBTV with every member of the Family! Our research and mail tell us that viewers want to see more variety Holiday programming. If you watch DBTV, every night at 9:00PM EST through the holiday season. you'll see a great show that will put you and your family into a happy, smiling Holiday Mood. Whether it be a wonderful concert where the family can sing along or a classic holiday movie that you may have seen before, but it's a yearly tradition as you watch it again with family!"DBTV will also show videos throughout the day sent in from all over the world with groups from schools, churches and organizations singing Holiday songs. DBTV is a Worldwide Streaming Network with over 125 First-Run shows . DBTV can be watched on Roku, Amazon Fire, All Smart TVs, and any electronic device like a computer, laptop or phone with wi-fi at DBTV.TV"We know we are doing something right because we've had advertisers say that '40 Days Of Holiday Cheer' is a great idea," Brunner says. "Especially the advertisers who want to reach a mass family audience. Besides being a Family-Friendly Network we also appeal to the companies and advertisers who are looking to take their brand worldwide. It's wonderful to get emails and letters from countries all over the world who have found DBTV and take time to let us know that they watch our Network, and love our Family-Centric programming."David Brunner, President/CEO of the DBTV Television Network is available for Media Interviews. For any questions, sales inquiries or interview requests; please write to INFO@DBTV.TV or call 484-695-5187.

