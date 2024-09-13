GFFL ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN EXPANSION

DBTVExclusiveNetwork of the Global Flag Football League

The Global Flag Football League announces its expanding into Europe, continuing their mission to elevate flag football to a global stage.

We look forward to helping to grow the game of flag football across the pond in Europe and eventually around the world” — Jay Lawrence, Chairman of the Board in US

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Flag Football League TM (GFFL) is thrilled to announce its expansion into Europe, making a pivotal moment in its mission to elevate flag football to a global stage. This strategic move underscores GFFL's commitment to fostering equality in sports by providing a professional platform for both men's and women's flag football teams.Leadership Announcement:Jay Lawrence has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board in the US and will serve the same position for Europe as well bringing his extensive experience in Sports Management to guide the league's strategic direction.Mike Zaman will serve as the CEO, focusing on operational excellence and growth strategies for the European market.Josh Keith Moran steps in as the Commissioner of the European division, supported by a dynamic team based in Europe.All dedicated to the sport's growth and development.Expansion Details:The GFFL's expansion into Europe aims to:*Introduce and grow the sport across the continent, creating new opportunities for athletes and fans.*Launch its inaugural season in 2025, which will feature intercontinental competitions, bringing together teams from around the globe in a display of athletic prowess and sportsmanship.Visit: https://gffl.pro/ for more information.About the GFFL:The Global Flag Football League has partnered with current and former NFL players and is committed to promoting flag football as a professional sport. Emphasizing inclusivity, equality, and global participation. With this expansion, GFFL continues to break new ground, bringing the excitement of flag football to a broader audience.The Global Flag Football League TM is a subsidiary under Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (CRWE)Investor relations-(702) 810-0178DBTV is the exclusive broadcast partner of The Global Flag Football League. www.DBTV.TV Broadcast Information-(484) 695-5187GFFL Contact:For media inquiries, please contact: Chairman of the BoardJay LawrenceJay@GFFL.Pro239-980-4397

