Lane closure expected on I-94 in Fargo tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. – Starting at 5 a.m., the left lane of eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed between Sheyenne Street in West Fargo and 45th Street in Fargo for guardrail repair on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph. Motorists are advised to expect delays and asked to find an alternate route during the day if possible.

Repairs are expected to be complete around 3:30 that afternoon.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

