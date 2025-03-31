NDDOT hosts public input meeting for intersection of US 83 & ND 23

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Monday, March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and North Dakota 23.

The meeting will be held at the Max Civic Hall, 215 Main St., in Max. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will discuss intersection improvement options for the U.S. 83 and ND 23 intersections.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by April 15 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24129” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Sara Cahlin at 608 East Boulevard, Bismarck, ND 58503 or scahlin@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

