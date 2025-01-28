Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,201 in the last 365 days.

California launches human trafficking task force amid sanctuary law debate

(Subscription required) While Democrats emphasize existing exceptions in California's sanctuary laws for serious crimes, Republican lawmakers, led by Assembly Member Kate Sanchez, are pushing legislation to expand exemptions for human traffickers and enhance coordination with federal authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California launches human trafficking task force amid sanctuary law debate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more