Prisoners, Filing Jointly, Must Each Pay Mandated Filing Fee

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday, in a 2-1 decision, that the Prison Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which, to address concerns over the increasing number of detainee lawsuits, added a provision requiring prisoners proceeding in forma pauperis to pay a $350 filing fee in order to initiate legal action, allows inmates to join in a lawsuit together against a common defendant so long as each plaintiff pays the required charge.

