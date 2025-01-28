Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 28, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 28, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:42 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following letter from Governor Shapiro requesting a Joint Session of the
General Assembly on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025.
The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have
organized and are ready to do the business of the House:
· The Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee
· The Education Committee
· The Enivronmental & Natural Resource Protection Committee
· The Judiciary Committee
· The State Government Committee
· The Tourism, Recreation, & Economic Development Committee
· The Transportation Committee
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as required by Act 128 Of 2020 Amended Title 71 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes,
from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the 2024 Sers Stress Test Impact Analysis
· An annual report in accordance with 35 Pa.C.S. § 5303, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
regarding the 2023 911 Annual Report
· A report authorized by Act 37 of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding the
Minimum Eligibility Standards for Police Officer Training and Graduation in The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
· A report directed by SR 46 Of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding
Women Veterans Health Care in The Commonwealth
· A report directed by HR 113 Of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding
Body-Worn Camera Footage Outcomes for Law Enforcement Officers and Civilians
· An annual report as required by Act 15 Previously SB 314, from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Authority
regarding the Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024
· A report in accordance with Section 1415 Of Title 66 of the Consolidated Statutes, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission
regarding the Seventh Report to the Governor and General Assembly Implementation of Chapter 14
· An annual report as required by Section 509-A of the Act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175) known as the Administrative Code Of 1929,
from the Office of State Inspector General’s regarding the 2023-2024 Annual Report
· An annual report in accordance with Section 5723(D) of the Wiretapping and Electronic Control Act, from the Chief Justice of Pennsylvania
regarding the 2023 Annual Report
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, January 27, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, February 3, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,
it reconvene on Monday, February 3, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; unless sooner recalled by
the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Bills Referred
HR 2 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 3 Health
HR 5 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 6 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 7 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 8 Health
HR 9 Education
HR 10 Human Services
HR 11 Health
HR 12 State Government
HR 13 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 14 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 15 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 16 Health
HR 17 State Government
HR 18 Education
HR 19 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 20 Transportation
HR 21 State Government
HR 22 State Government
HR 23 State Government
HR 24 Health
HR 25 State Government
HR 26 Children And Youth
HR 27 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 28 State Government
HB 17 Education
HB 18 Judiciary
HB 22 Finance
HB 24 Housing And Community Development
HB 25 Education
HB 26 Health
HB 27 Health
HB 28 Health
HB 29 Commerce
HB 30 Professional Licensure
HB 33 Health
HB 34 Finance
HB 35 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 36 Judiciary
HB 37 State Government
HB 38 Transportation
HB 39 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 40 Judiciary
HB 41 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 42 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 43 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 44 Gaming Oversight
HB 45 Commerce
HB 46 Education
HB 47 Finance
HB 48 Transportation
HB 49 Communications And Technology
HB 50 Local Government
HB 51 Education
HB 52 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 53 Judiciary
HB 54 Health
HB 55 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 56 Judiciary
HB 57 Judiciary
HB 58 Professional Licensure
HB 59 Professional Licensure
HB 60 Health
HB 61 Professional Licensure
HB 62 Communications And Technology
HB 63 Education
HB 64 Labor And Industry
HB 65 Health
HB 66 Human Services
HB 67 Housing And Community Development
HB 68 Labor And Industry
HB 69 Health
HB 70 Game And Fisheries
HB 71 Transportation
HB 72 Judiciary
HB 73 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 74 Human Services
HB 75 Professional Licensure
HB 76 Professional Licensure
HB 77 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 78 Commerce
HB 79 Health
HB 80 Professional Licensure
HB 81 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 82 Education
HB 83 Health
HB 84 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 85 State Government
HB 86 Professional Licensure
HB 87 Professional Licensure
HB 88 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 89 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 90 Human Services
HB 91 Game And Fisheries
HB 92 Professional Licensure
HB 93 State Government
HB 94 Health
HB 95 Communications And Technology
HB 96 Commerce
HB 97 Judiciary
HB 102 Judiciary
HB 103 Game And Fisheries
HB 104 Judiciary
HB 105 Finance
HB 107 Gaming Oversight
HB 108 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 109 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 110 Health
HB 111 Insurance
HB 112 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 113 Energy
HB 114 Energy
HB 115 State Government
HB 116 Judiciary
HB 117 Insurance
HB 118 Labor And Industry
HB 119 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 120 Health
HB 121 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 122 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 124 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 125 State Government
HB 126 State Government
HB 127 Commerce
HB 128 Judiciary
HB 129 Communications And Technology
HB 130 Education
HB 152 Finance
HB 153 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 154 State Government
HB 155 State Government
HB 156 Children And Youth
HB 157 Health
HB 158 Education
HB 159 Game And Fisheries
HB 160 Labor And Industry
HB 161 Labor And Industry
HB 162 Local Government
HB 163 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 164 Health
HB 165 Health
HB 166 Judiciary
HB 167 Judiciary
HB 168 Finance
HB 169 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 181 Local Government
HB 182 Transportation
HB 183 Labor And Industry
HB 184 Finance
HB 185 Finance
HB 186 Labor And Industry
HB 187 Game And Fisheries
HB 188 Transportation
HB 189 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 190 Education
HB 191 Education
HB 192 Education
HB 193 State Government
HB 194 Human Services
HB 195 Human Services
HB 196 State Government
HB 197 Communications And Technology
HB 199 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 201 Education
HB 202 Game And Fisheries
HB 203 Education
HB 204 Finance
HB 205 Transportation
HB 206 Finance
HB 207 Finance
HB 208 State Government
HB 209 Local Government
HB 210 Labor And Industry
HB 211 Insurance
HB 212 State Government
HB 213 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 214 Housing And Community Development
HB 215 Education
HB 216 Judiciary
HB 217 Finance
HB 218 Finance
HB 219 Finance
HB 224 Education
HB 225 Housing And Community Development
HB 226 Judiciary
HB 227 Education
HB 228 Education
HB 229 Appropriations
HB 230 Transportation
HB 231 State Government
HB 232 Energy
HB 233 Education
HB 234 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 235 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 236 Education
HB 238 Transportation
HB 239 Judiciary
HB 240 Transportation
HB 241 Local Government
HB 242 Finance
HB 243 Appropriations
HB 244 Finance
HB 245 State Government
HB 246 Education
HB 247 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 248 Education
HB 249 Education
HB 250 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 251 Education
HB 252 Education
HB 253 Finance
HB 254 Transportation
HB 255 Transportation
HB 256 Finance
HB 257 Transportation
HB 258 State Government
HB 259 Judiciary
HB 260 Transportation
HB 261 Insurance
HB 262 Labor And Industry
HB 263 Labor And Industry
HB 264 Transportation
HB 265 Labor And Industry
HB 266 State Government
HB 267 State Government
HB 268 Human Services
HB 269 Human Services
HB 271 Health
HB 272 Energy
HB 273 Housing And Community Development
HB 274 Labor And Industry
HB 275 Housing And Community Development
HB 276 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 277 Judiciary
HB 278 State Government
HB 279 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 280 State Government
HB 281 Insurance
HB 282 Judiciary
HB 283 Local Government
HB 284 State Government
HB 285 Judiciary
HB 286 Finance
HB 287 Housing And Community Development
HB 288 Labor And Industry
HB 289 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 290 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 291 Transportation
HB 292 Local Government
HB 293 Judiciary
HB 294 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 295 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 296 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 297 Transportation
HB 298 Human Services
HB 299 State Government
HB 301 State Government
HB 302 Finance
HB 303 Finance
HB 304 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 305 Health
HB 306 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 307 Housing And Community Development
HB 308 Labor And Industry
HB 309 Professional Licensure
HB 310 Finance
HB 311 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 312 Transportation
HB 313 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 314 Local Government
HB 315 Finance
HB 316 Housing And Community Development
HB 317 Communications And Technology
HB 318 Labor And Industry
HB 319 Game And Fisheries
HB 320 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 322 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 323 Labor And Industry
HB 324 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 325 Finance
HB 326 Judiciary
HB 327 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 328 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 329 Finance
HB 330 Appropriations
HB 331 Judiciary
HB 332 Education
HB 333 Transportation
HB 334 Finance
HB 335 Children And Youth
HB 336 State Government
HB 337 State Government
HB 338 Education
HB 339 Education
HB 340 Transportation
HB 341 Education
HB 342 Education
HB 343 Housing And Community Development
HB 344 Housing And Community Development
HB 345 Education
HB 346 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 347 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 348 Human Services
HB 349 State Government
HB 351 Judiciary
HB 352 Finance
HB 353 Education
HB 354 Education
HB 355 Judiciary
HB 356 Education
HB 357 Finance
HB 358 Housing And Community Development
HB 359 Housing And Community Development
HB 360 Education
HB 361 Human Services
HB 363 State Government
HB 364 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 365 Professional Licensure
HB 366 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 367 Labor And Industry
HB 368 Transportation
HB 369 Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 26 From Children and Youth as Committed
HR 2 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 77 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 324 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 67 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HB 304 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 190
HB 201
HB 291
HB 324
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, January 29, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
