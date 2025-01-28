Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 28, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:42 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following letter from Governor Shapiro requesting a Joint Session of the

General Assembly on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025.

 

The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have

organized and are ready to do the business of the House:

 

·         The Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee

·         The Education Committee

·         The Enivronmental & Natural Resource Protection Committee

·         The Judiciary Committee

·         The State Government Committee

·         The Tourism, Recreation, & Economic Development Committee

·         The Transportation Committee

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         An annual report as required by Act 128 Of 2020 Amended Title 71 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes,

from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the 2024 Sers Stress Test Impact Analysis

·         An annual report in accordance with 35 Pa.C.S. § 5303, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

regarding the 2023 911 Annual Report

·         A report authorized by Act 37 of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding the

Minimum Eligibility Standards for Police Officer Training and Graduation in The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

·         A report directed by SR 46 Of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding

Women Veterans Health Care in The Commonwealth

·         A report directed by HR 113 Of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding

Body-Worn Camera Footage Outcomes for Law Enforcement Officers and Civilians

·         An annual report as required by Act 15 Previously SB 314, from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Authority

regarding the Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024

·         A report in accordance with Section 1415 Of Title 66 of the Consolidated Statutes, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

regarding the Seventh Report to the Governor and General Assembly Implementation of Chapter 14

·         An annual report as required by Section 509-A of the Act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175) known as the Administrative Code Of 1929,

from the Office of State Inspector General’s regarding the 2023-2024 Annual Report

·         An annual report in accordance with Section 5723(D) of the Wiretapping and Electronic Control Act, from the Chief Justice of Pennsylvania

regarding the 2023 Annual Report

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, January 27, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, February 3, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, February 3, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; unless sooner recalled by

the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 2          Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 3          Health

HR 5          Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 6          Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 7          Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 8          Health

HR 9          Education

HR 10        Human Services

HR 11        Health

HR 12        State Government

HR 13        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 14        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 15        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 16        Health

HR 17        State Government

HR 18        Education

HR 19        Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 20        Transportation

HR 21        State Government

HR 22        State Government

HR 23        State Government

HR 24        Health

HR 25        State Government

HR 26        Children And Youth

HR 27        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 28        State Government

 

HB 17        Education

HB 18        Judiciary

HB 22        Finance

HB 24        Housing And Community Development

HB 25        Education

HB 26        Health

HB 27        Health

HB 28        Health

HB 29        Commerce

HB 30        Professional Licensure

HB 33        Health

HB 34        Finance

HB 35        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 36        Judiciary

HB 37        State Government

HB 38        Transportation

HB 39        Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 40        Judiciary

HB 41        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 42        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 43        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 44        Gaming Oversight

HB 45        Commerce

HB 46        Education

HB 47        Finance

HB 48        Transportation

HB 49        Communications And Technology

HB 50        Local Government

HB 51        Education

HB 52        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 53        Judiciary

HB 54        Health

HB 55        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 56        Judiciary

HB 57        Judiciary

HB 58        Professional Licensure

HB 59        Professional Licensure

HB 60        Health

HB 61        Professional Licensure

HB 62        Communications And Technology

HB 63        Education

HB 64        Labor And Industry

HB 65        Health

HB 66        Human Services

HB 67        Housing And Community Development

HB 68        Labor And Industry

HB 69        Health

HB 70        Game And Fisheries

HB 71        Transportation

HB 72        Judiciary

HB 73        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 74        Human Services

HB 75        Professional Licensure

HB 76        Professional Licensure

HB 77        Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 78        Commerce

HB 79        Health

HB 80        Professional Licensure

HB 81        Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 82        Education

HB 83        Health

HB 84        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 85        State Government

HB 86        Professional Licensure

HB 87        Professional Licensure

HB 88        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 89        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 90        Human Services

HB 91        Game And Fisheries

HB 92        Professional Licensure

HB 93        State Government

HB 94        Health

HB 95        Communications And Technology

HB 96        Commerce

HB 97        Judiciary

HB 102     Judiciary

HB 103     Game And Fisheries

HB 104     Judiciary

HB 105     Finance

HB 107     Gaming Oversight

HB 108     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 109     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 110     Health

HB 111     Insurance

HB 112     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 113     Energy

HB 114     Energy

HB 115     State Government

HB 116     Judiciary

HB 117     Insurance

HB 118     Labor And Industry

HB 119     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 120     Health

HB 121     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 122     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 124     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 125     State Government

HB 126     State Government

HB 127     Commerce

HB 128     Judiciary

HB 129     Communications And Technology

HB 130     Education

HB 152     Finance

HB 153     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 154     State Government

HB 155     State Government

HB 156     Children And Youth

HB 157     Health

HB 158     Education

HB 159     Game And Fisheries

HB 160     Labor And Industry

HB 161     Labor And Industry

HB 162     Local Government

HB 163     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 164     Health

HB 165     Health

HB 166     Judiciary

HB 167     Judiciary

HB 168     Finance

HB 169     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 181     Local Government

HB 182     Transportation

HB 183     Labor And Industry

HB 184     Finance

HB 185     Finance

HB 186     Labor And Industry

HB 187     Game And Fisheries

HB 188     Transportation

HB 189     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 190     Education

HB 191     Education

HB 192     Education

HB 193     State Government

HB 194     Human Services

HB 195     Human Services

HB 196     State Government

HB 197     Communications And Technology

HB 199     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 201     Education

HB 202     Game And Fisheries

HB 203     Education

HB 204     Finance

HB 205     Transportation

HB 206     Finance

HB 207     Finance

HB 208     State Government

HB 209     Local Government

HB 210     Labor And Industry

HB 211     Insurance

HB 212     State Government

HB 213     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 214     Housing And Community Development

HB 215     Education

HB 216     Judiciary

HB 217     Finance

HB 218     Finance

HB 219     Finance

HB 224     Education

HB 225     Housing And Community Development

HB 226     Judiciary

HB 227     Education

HB 228     Education

HB 229     Appropriations

HB 230     Transportation

HB 231     State Government

HB 232     Energy

HB 233     Education

HB 234     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 235     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 236     Education

HB 238     Transportation

HB 239     Judiciary

HB 240     Transportation

HB 241     Local Government

HB 242     Finance

HB 243     Appropriations

HB 244     Finance

HB 245     State Government

HB 246     Education

HB 247     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 248     Education

HB 249     Education

HB 250     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 251     Education

HB 252     Education

HB 253     Finance

HB 254     Transportation

HB 255     Transportation

HB 256     Finance

HB 257     Transportation

HB 258     State Government

HB 259     Judiciary

HB 260     Transportation

HB 261     Insurance

HB 262     Labor And Industry

HB 263     Labor And Industry

HB 264     Transportation

HB 265     Labor And Industry

HB 266     State Government

HB 267     State Government

HB 268     Human Services

HB 269     Human Services

HB 271     Health

HB 272     Energy

HB 273     Housing And Community Development

HB 274     Labor And Industry

HB 275     Housing And Community Development

HB 276     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 277     Judiciary

HB 278     State Government

HB 279     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 280     State Government

HB 281     Insurance

HB 282     Judiciary

HB 283     Local Government

HB 284     State Government

HB 285     Judiciary

HB 286     Finance

HB 287     Housing And Community Development

HB 288     Labor And Industry

HB 289     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 290     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 291     Transportation

HB 292     Local Government

HB 293     Judiciary

HB 294     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 295     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 296     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 297     Transportation

HB 298     Human Services

HB 299     State Government

HB 301     State Government

HB 302     Finance

HB 303     Finance

HB 304     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 305     Health

HB 306     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 307     Housing And Community Development

HB 308     Labor And Industry

HB 309     Professional Licensure

HB 310     Finance

HB 311     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 312     Transportation

HB 313     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 314     Local Government

HB 315     Finance

HB 316     Housing And Community Development

HB 317     Communications And Technology

HB 318     Labor And Industry

HB 319     Game And Fisheries

HB 320     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 322     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 323     Labor And Industry

HB 324     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 325     Finance

HB 326     Judiciary

HB 327     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 328     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 329     Finance

HB 330     Appropriations

HB 331     Judiciary

HB 332     Education

HB 333     Transportation

HB 334     Finance

HB 335     Children And Youth

HB 336     State Government

HB 337     State Government

HB 338     Education

HB 339     Education

HB 340     Transportation

HB 341     Education

HB 342     Education

HB 343     Housing And Community Development

HB 344     Housing And Community Development

HB 345     Education

HB 346     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 347     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 348     Human Services

HB 349     State Government

HB 351     Judiciary

HB 352     Finance

HB 353     Education

HB 354     Education

HB 355     Judiciary

HB 356     Education

HB 357     Finance

HB 358     Housing And Community Development

HB 359     Housing And Community Development

HB 360     Education

HB 361     Human Services

HB 363     State Government

HB 364     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 365     Professional Licensure

HB 366     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 367     Labor And Industry

HB 368     Transportation      

HB 369     Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 26           From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 2             From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 77           From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 324        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 67           From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 304        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 190

HB 201

HB 291

HB 324

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, January 29, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

