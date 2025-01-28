Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 28, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:42 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following letter from Governor Shapiro requesting a Joint Session of the

General Assembly on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025.

The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have

organized and are ready to do the business of the House:

· The Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee

· The Education Committee

· The Enivronmental & Natural Resource Protection Committee

· The Judiciary Committee

· The State Government Committee

· The Tourism, Recreation, & Economic Development Committee

· The Transportation Committee

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as required by Act 128 Of 2020 Amended Title 71 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes,

from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the 2024 Sers Stress Test Impact Analysis

· An annual report in accordance with 35 Pa.C.S. § 5303, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

regarding the 2023 911 Annual Report

· A report authorized by Act 37 of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding the

Minimum Eligibility Standards for Police Officer Training and Graduation in The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

· A report directed by SR 46 Of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding

Women Veterans Health Care in The Commonwealth

· A report directed by HR 113 Of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission regarding

Body-Worn Camera Footage Outcomes for Law Enforcement Officers and Civilians

· An annual report as required by Act 15 Previously SB 314, from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Authority

regarding the Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024

· A report in accordance with Section 1415 Of Title 66 of the Consolidated Statutes, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

regarding the Seventh Report to the Governor and General Assembly Implementation of Chapter 14

· An annual report as required by Section 509-A of the Act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175) known as the Administrative Code Of 1929,

from the Office of State Inspector General’s regarding the 2023-2024 Annual Report

· An annual report in accordance with Section 5723(D) of the Wiretapping and Electronic Control Act, from the Chief Justice of Pennsylvania

regarding the 2023 Annual Report

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, January 27, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, February 3, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, February 3, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; unless sooner recalled by

the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 2 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 3 Health

HR 5 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 6 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 7 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 8 Health

HR 9 Education

HR 10 Human Services

HR 11 Health

HR 12 State Government

HR 13 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 14 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 15 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 16 Health

HR 17 State Government

HR 18 Education

HR 19 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 20 Transportation

HR 21 State Government

HR 22 State Government

HR 23 State Government

HR 24 Health

HR 25 State Government

HR 26 Children And Youth

HR 27 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 28 State Government

HB 17 Education

HB 18 Judiciary

HB 22 Finance

HB 24 Housing And Community Development

HB 25 Education

HB 26 Health

HB 27 Health

HB 28 Health

HB 29 Commerce

HB 30 Professional Licensure

HB 33 Health

HB 34 Finance

HB 35 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 36 Judiciary

HB 37 State Government

HB 38 Transportation

HB 39 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 40 Judiciary

HB 41 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 42 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 43 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 44 Gaming Oversight

HB 45 Commerce

HB 46 Education

HB 47 Finance

HB 48 Transportation

HB 49 Communications And Technology

HB 50 Local Government

HB 51 Education

HB 52 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 53 Judiciary

HB 54 Health

HB 55 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 56 Judiciary

HB 57 Judiciary

HB 58 Professional Licensure

HB 59 Professional Licensure

HB 60 Health

HB 61 Professional Licensure

HB 62 Communications And Technology

HB 63 Education

HB 64 Labor And Industry

HB 65 Health

HB 66 Human Services

HB 67 Housing And Community Development

HB 68 Labor And Industry

HB 69 Health

HB 70 Game And Fisheries

HB 71 Transportation

HB 72 Judiciary

HB 73 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 74 Human Services

HB 75 Professional Licensure

HB 76 Professional Licensure

HB 77 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 78 Commerce

HB 79 Health

HB 80 Professional Licensure

HB 81 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 82 Education

HB 83 Health

HB 84 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 85 State Government

HB 86 Professional Licensure

HB 87 Professional Licensure

HB 88 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 89 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 90 Human Services

HB 91 Game And Fisheries

HB 92 Professional Licensure

HB 93 State Government

HB 94 Health

HB 95 Communications And Technology

HB 96 Commerce

HB 97 Judiciary

HB 102 Judiciary

HB 103 Game And Fisheries

HB 104 Judiciary

HB 105 Finance

HB 107 Gaming Oversight

HB 108 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 109 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 110 Health

HB 111 Insurance

HB 112 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 113 Energy

HB 114 Energy

HB 115 State Government

HB 116 Judiciary

HB 117 Insurance

HB 118 Labor And Industry

HB 119 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 120 Health

HB 121 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 122 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 124 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 125 State Government

HB 126 State Government

HB 127 Commerce

HB 128 Judiciary

HB 129 Communications And Technology

HB 130 Education

HB 152 Finance

HB 153 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 154 State Government

HB 155 State Government

HB 156 Children And Youth

HB 157 Health

HB 158 Education

HB 159 Game And Fisheries

HB 160 Labor And Industry

HB 161 Labor And Industry

HB 162 Local Government

HB 163 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 164 Health

HB 165 Health

HB 166 Judiciary

HB 167 Judiciary

HB 168 Finance

HB 169 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 181 Local Government

HB 182 Transportation

HB 183 Labor And Industry

HB 184 Finance

HB 185 Finance

HB 186 Labor And Industry

HB 187 Game And Fisheries

HB 188 Transportation

HB 189 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 190 Education

HB 191 Education

HB 192 Education

HB 193 State Government

HB 194 Human Services

HB 195 Human Services

HB 196 State Government

HB 197 Communications And Technology

HB 199 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 201 Education

HB 202 Game And Fisheries

HB 203 Education

HB 204 Finance

HB 205 Transportation

HB 206 Finance

HB 207 Finance

HB 208 State Government

HB 209 Local Government

HB 210 Labor And Industry

HB 211 Insurance

HB 212 State Government

HB 213 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 214 Housing And Community Development

HB 215 Education

HB 216 Judiciary

HB 217 Finance

HB 218 Finance

HB 219 Finance

HB 224 Education

HB 225 Housing And Community Development

HB 226 Judiciary

HB 227 Education

HB 228 Education

HB 229 Appropriations

HB 230 Transportation

HB 231 State Government

HB 232 Energy

HB 233 Education

HB 234 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 235 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 236 Education

HB 238 Transportation

HB 239 Judiciary

HB 240 Transportation

HB 241 Local Government

HB 242 Finance

HB 243 Appropriations

HB 244 Finance

HB 245 State Government

HB 246 Education

HB 247 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 248 Education

HB 249 Education

HB 250 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 251 Education

HB 252 Education

HB 253 Finance

HB 254 Transportation

HB 255 Transportation

HB 256 Finance

HB 257 Transportation

HB 258 State Government

HB 259 Judiciary

HB 260 Transportation

HB 261 Insurance

HB 262 Labor And Industry

HB 263 Labor And Industry

HB 264 Transportation

HB 265 Labor And Industry

HB 266 State Government

HB 267 State Government

HB 268 Human Services

HB 269 Human Services

HB 271 Health

HB 272 Energy

HB 273 Housing And Community Development

HB 274 Labor And Industry

HB 275 Housing And Community Development

HB 276 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 277 Judiciary

HB 278 State Government

HB 279 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 280 State Government

HB 281 Insurance

HB 282 Judiciary

HB 283 Local Government

HB 284 State Government

HB 285 Judiciary

HB 286 Finance

HB 287 Housing And Community Development

HB 288 Labor And Industry

HB 289 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 290 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 291 Transportation

HB 292 Local Government

HB 293 Judiciary

HB 294 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 295 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 296 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 297 Transportation

HB 298 Human Services

HB 299 State Government

HB 301 State Government

HB 302 Finance

HB 303 Finance

HB 304 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 305 Health

HB 306 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 307 Housing And Community Development

HB 308 Labor And Industry

HB 309 Professional Licensure

HB 310 Finance

HB 311 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 312 Transportation

HB 313 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 314 Local Government

HB 315 Finance

HB 316 Housing And Community Development

HB 317 Communications And Technology

HB 318 Labor And Industry

HB 319 Game And Fisheries

HB 320 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 322 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 323 Labor And Industry

HB 324 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 325 Finance

HB 326 Judiciary

HB 327 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 328 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 329 Finance

HB 330 Appropriations

HB 331 Judiciary

HB 332 Education

HB 333 Transportation

HB 334 Finance

HB 335 Children And Youth

HB 336 State Government

HB 337 State Government

HB 338 Education

HB 339 Education

HB 340 Transportation

HB 341 Education

HB 342 Education

HB 343 Housing And Community Development

HB 344 Housing And Community Development

HB 345 Education

HB 346 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 347 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 348 Human Services

HB 349 State Government

HB 351 Judiciary

HB 352 Finance

HB 353 Education

HB 354 Education

HB 355 Judiciary

HB 356 Education

HB 357 Finance

HB 358 Housing And Community Development

HB 359 Housing And Community Development

HB 360 Education

HB 361 Human Services

HB 363 State Government

HB 364 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 365 Professional Licensure

HB 366 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 367 Labor And Industry

HB 368 Transportation

HB 369 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 26 From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 2 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 77 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 324 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 67 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 304 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 190

HB 201

HB 291

HB 324

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, January 29, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.