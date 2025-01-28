Northern Avenue Bridge Advisory

The Boston Public Works Department (PWD) recently submitted a Project Notification Form (PNF) to the Massachusetts Historical Commission proposing to remove the Northern Avenue Bridge superstructure spanning the Fort Point Channel. This is the first of several permitting actions PWD will undertake before the superstructure can be removed. This proactive action is required due to the ongoing deterioration of the bridge and to ensure the safety of the public and users of the waterway.

Project Description:

The Northern Avenue Bridge Superstructure Removal Project will consist of removing and loading sections of the steel bridge members onto barges and transporting to Dry Dock 4 (or a contractor selected site) for disassembly and paint removal. It is anticipated that removal of the superstructure will be accomplished through the use of barge mounted cranes. Access to scaffolding, rigging, and other methods/procedures by the contractor are not anticipated to interfere with navigation within the Fort Point Channel. Marine traffic will be monitored for the duration of the project.

Proposed Project Demolition Sequencing:

Remove Deck Items including lighting, junction boxes, utility cables and conduits, planter boxes, traffic gates, operator shack, shed and trailer office, timber walkway, chain link fencing, concrete barriers, and other items.

Remove Approach Spans 1 and 2 following the installation of temporary bracing as needed; removal of access ladders, bridge railings, swing gate machinery, and any remaining appurtenances; removal of the bridge deck and sidewalks, removal of stringers, floor beams, floor system, and upper bracing.

Remove Swing Span and Span 3 using a similar method and sequencing as noted above.