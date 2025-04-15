Permitting Technology Request for Information (RFI)

The City of Boston’s Department of Innovation and Technology is exploring technology options for permitting, licensing, and inspection internal workflows and constituent experiences on an enterprise low-code application platform (LCAP) that is fully extensible to other city services.

The City of Boston is looking to hear how new technology platforms could be used to solve our currently documented use cases. We are specifically looking for information from vendors who (re)sell software licenses through Massachusetts State Contracts ITS60/75/81 or the GSA Multiple Award Schedule. We are also interested in hearing from System Integrators who have worked in this space, however we will decide on our technology platform first, before we decide on our implementation team. Here is some information attempting to quantify the size and complexity of the system we will build. We are interested in seeing demos and/or written submissions that address part or all of our scope.

Please note that this RFI is for informational purposes only. A response to the RFI -- or lack thereof -- will have no impact on the award of any future contracts. Please also note that any information you provide will be subject to the Massachusetts Public Records Law. Written materials and demos should not contain any information you are not comfortable being released publicly.

So that we can better understand the impacts of scaling beyond our current estimates and the estimated complexity of implementing the system, any written submissions should include budgetary estimates of:

SKU-level license and unit costs (for vendors)

Estimated implementation cost, team structure and hours (for system integrators).

