Mayor Wu and Black Male Advancement Award $500,000 in Grants to 63 Community Organizations Supporting Black Men and Boys across Boston Neighborhoods

Community empowerment grants aimed at building stronger network across Boston to support and connect Black men and boys to programming and resources

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) today announced the awardees for the 2025 Community Empowerment Grants. These grants invest $500,000 to deepen the work of community-based organizations (CBOs) providing a positive impact for communities in the City of Boston. With the help of these grants, organizations will be able to expand their work and strengthen their services throughout the city’s neighborhoods. This grant cycle in 2025 builds off of the tremendous impact in 2024, where over 15,000 residents citywide benefited from supports through this program.

“We're committed to supporting community organizations that empower Black men and boys across our City,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These grants support and uplift organizations who are already deeply invested in their communities and doing critical work every day across neighborhoods. I'm grateful to the Office of Black Male Advancement for their critical work to ensure that Boston is a city for everyone.”

“The Community Empowerment grants will provide organizations that have a proven track-record with the financial investment and technical assistance to deepen their work,” said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of the Office of Black Male Advancement, “The Office of Black Male Advancement looks forward to collaborating with the awardees and are excited to see the positive impact they continue to have across the city.”

"This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that Black men and boys in Boston have access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they deserve,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “By supporting these organizations, we are strengthening the networks that empower and uplift communities across our city."

The Office of Black Male Advancement Community Empowerment Grants prioritized organizations that expand one of the following seven focus areas:

Mentoring and Out-of-School Time : providing quality mentoring, literacy and out-of-school time programs when and where they are needed, offering developmentally-appropriate learning environments that support social emotional and physical wellbeing.

Youth and Young Adult Pathways : providing educational and career pathways for youth and young adults navigating their own course to economic prosperity.

Housing Mobility : providing a continuum of housing opportunities, resources, and supports that are effectively resulting in pathways to affordable housing and homeownership.

Economic Inclusion and Wealth Building : supporting individuals to experience financial empowerment and economic mobility.

Workforce Training and Development : helping unemployed and underemployed individuals attain livable wage jobs and helping businesses with training for employees to support a pipeline of skilled workers.

Fatherhood Engagement: supporting fatherhood education, case management, and peer-to-peer support to strengthen positive father-child interaction, improve social and economic outcomes for fathers and their families and improve healthy relationships.

Mental Health and Wellness : helping support and improve the mental health and wellbeing of men.

Economic Inclusion & Wellbeing

Afrimerican Culture Initiative Inc

Circle of Nations Inc

Daddy & Me Inc

Fountain Fund

Greater Love Tabernacle

Justice For Housing

KINGS AMONGST KINGS INC

Talk2Em Inc

The Life After Prison

Housing and Mobility

Breaktime

FAMILY Movement, Inc

Fatherhood Engagement

AccessMA

Family Nurturing Center of Massachusetts, Inc.

Fatherly Justice Association

Lives Are Meant to Be Changed

The Basics

Mental Health & Wellness

Beat the Odds

BMEN

Out For Good Behavioral Services, Inc.

Mentoring and Out-of-School Time

617Peak

Boston Debate League

Boston Project Ministries

Chill Diamond Ring Education Foundation

Cornerstone Collab

CVAB

Follow Suit

Greatest Minds

MBK617

The Clubhouse Network

The Edward W. Brooke III Educational Foundation

The3PointFoundation, Inc.

Witherspoon Institute

WriteBoston, Inc.

Workforce Training & Development

Black Biz

HeisME

Prepped inc

Project Smile INC

The Teachers' Lounge Incorporated

Worc2

Youth & Young Adult Pathways

Apprentice Learning

BAM

Bikes Not Bombs, Inc.

Bottom line Inc.

Building Bridges Education Inc.

Children's Services of Roxbury, Inc.

Concerned Black Men of MA

Digital Ready

Marcus Anthony Hall Institute

Mattapan/Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc.

Save our streets 617

Thrive Scholars

YouthBuild Boston

“The Building Bridges Education (BBE) organization is a research-driven non-profit that integrates college readiness programming to equip students with leadership skills, career exploration opportunities, and direct pathways to higher education through coaching, summer college courses, and on-site admissions interviews,” said Dr. Keith Lezama, CEO and Founder, Building Bridges Education. “This grant from the Office of Black Male Advancement will allow us to scale our impact by expanding college coaching, increasing virtual sessions for students, educators, and families, and providing even greater opportunities for college access and success.”

“With support from the City of Boston’s Office of Black Male Advancement, He is Me Institute launched a leadership group of Black male educators to help double participation in our affinity groups and co-design programming for other Black male educators in the city,” said Robert J. Hendricks III, Chief Executive Officer, He Is Me Institute. “This investment is helping us take our impact to the next level—scaling a peer-driven, identity-affirming support system that strengthens the pathway and long-term success of Black men in education.”

BMA is offering a Capacity Building Institute – open to all 2025 grant applicants – over the next year. The BMA Capacity Building & Impact Institute will allow CBOs servicing the community in Boston and mentors of My Brothers Keeper (MBK) youth to receive coaching, training, technical assistance, and resources to help raise funds. For more information on the Community Empowerment Small Grants program, please visit this link.

The Office of Black Male Advancement works to empower Black men and boys and ensure they have equitable access to opportunities in the City. As part of their work, BMA focuses on policies, programs, resources, and local and national partnerships. BMA’s goal is to ensure Black men and boys have support to thrive and share in the City of Boston’s prosperity. The office also directs and supports the efforts of the Black Men and Boys Commission.