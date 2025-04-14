Mayor Wu Announces Kickoff to Boston 250 with Paul Revere's Ride on April 18

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the launch of Boston 250, a yearlong commemoration honoring the city’s foundational role in the American Revolution and its ongoing legacy of activism, innovation, and community leadership. The kickoff event, Paul Revere’s Ride, is planned for Friday, April 18 to bring residents and visitors together across the North End and Charlestown, marking 250 years since the historic ride of Paul Revere. The event will feature historic reenactments, a performance by musicians of the Boston Pops, a lantern procession to Boston Harbor, a drone show over the Harbor, and more. By marking this milestone with community-based events in the very places where the Revolution began, the City is inviting all Boston residents to reflect on their role in a living history that continues to unfold.

“For 250 years, Boston has been at the heart of the American story—a place where bold ideas, civic action, and the fight for justice have shaped our nation’s path,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we celebrate Boston’s role in the 250th birthday of our country, we honor not only our past, but the everyday revolutionaries who continue to make a difference in the community and shape our city’s future.”

“Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, with events like the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride, and it is where the Revolution continues as we look to the future,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This great event will capture the spirit of the Revolution by bringing together the state, municipalities, local businesses and organizations, and community groups to celebrate MA250, the contributions Massachusetts made to the founding of this country, and our shared history.”

"Here in Massachusetts, we've always been a state of firsts. 250 years ago, the regular, ordinary people of Massachusetts sparked the Revolution that changed the world," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "Today, we're excited to recognize the role Massachusetts played in our nation’s founding with everyone in the City of Boston. While this event serves as an opportunity to celebrate our state's storied past, this is also ​our moment to celebrate the next 250 years and celebrate the revolutionary spirit that’ll guide our next generation of leaders."

Paul Revere’s Ride on April 18 will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a historic reenactment at Paul Revere House, followed by a table read of the original play “Revolution’s Edge” at Paul Revere Mall in the North End. At 7:30 p.m., Mayor Wu will officially launch Boston 250 and headline a short program at the Paul Revere Mall, alongside special guests and performers including a brass quintet from the Boston Pops. NBC10’s Latoyia Edwards will emcee the event and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will also attend. The lanterns in the Old North Church will be lit, and a lantern procession will follow Paul Revere to the Harborwalk at Langone Park. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., a drone show over the Harbor will further illuminate the evening, and can be viewed and heard at both Langone Park in the North End and Pier 1 in Charlestown Navy Yard. Dunkin’ will also be onsite at Langone Park with free samples for attendees. The drone show will be immediately followed by Paul Revere’s row from the North End across the Harbor to Charlestown, where Paul will mount his horse and begin his famed midnight ride.

In Charlestown, children can decorate lanterns at the USS Constitution Museum, there will be talks at City Square to further contextualize the evening, and Paul Revere will visit various bars and restaurants along Main Street as he rides. The night will conclude with the illumination of Bunker Hill Monument. All of these events are free and open to the public. A full schedule of events can be found on boston.gov/boston250.

“Boston made up the heart and soul of the American Revolution, leading the rest of the colonies towards independence. So, it is only fitting that we honor the individuals who made that happen by kicking off the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s Ride in the North End,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank the City of Boston and Mayor Wu for helping to organize these events, as well as the Paul Revere House, Old North Illuminated, and all the nonprofits that are helping to make the 250th anniversary celebrations possible.”

"Boston 250 reminds us that the spirit of revolution didn’t end in 1775—it lives on in the grit and independence of every Bostonian today,” said Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “From the lanterns in Old North to the waters of Charlestown, this commemoration is about honoring Paul Revere’s ride while celebrating the legacy of everyday people who dare to imagine a better future and fight to make it real."

The Office of Historic Preservation plays a vital role in preserving and celebrating Boston’s rich history. Through initiatives like Boston 250, the Office works to safeguard historic sites, educate the public, and support heritage-based storytelling that keeps Boston’s revolutionary spirit alive for generations to come.

“Paul Revere’s ride was a defining moment in the fight for American independence, and the story of Boston’s people—then and now—is one of resilience and transformation,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. “Boston’s 250th is an opportunity to honor our past while ensuring that history remains a vital and accessible part of our city’s future.”

Boston 250 will continue throughout the year with a series of events, exhibitions, and community programs exploring the city’s revolutionary past and its ongoing commitment to civic progress. Upcoming events will include a commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill in Charlestown in June. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to join in this historic commemoration.

“We are thrilled to be part of this event, which highlights Paul Revere and the other patriots that evening as enduring symbols of courage and resilience in challenging times,” said Nina Zannieri, Executive Director, Paul Revere House.

“Boston was a key city in the American Revolution,” said Amanda Zettel, President of the Charlestown Preservation Society and member of the Bunker Hill 250 Coalition, a group of organizations committed to preserving Boston’s revolutionary legacy. “It was a vital port and transportation center known for its strong spirit of independence and resistance to imperial control. We’re proud to remember how Paul Revere and his fellow revolutionaries, including nine prominent patriots in Charlestown, dared to alert colonists to approaching troops and ignited a rebellion that paved the way for freedom and representation.”

“The commemoration events taking place across the North End and Charlestown have been made possible with significant support from National Park Service, the Freedom Trail Foundation, and the City of Boston,” said Nikki Stewart, Executive Director of Old North Illuminated. “We are excited to offer so many opportunities to connect the past with the present.”

"Boston Harbor Now is proud to help activate the Boston Harborwalk as part of Ride to Revolution, connecting Boston’s storied past with its vibrant present and future. By linking the City's waterfront historic and enduring role as a place of transformation, learning and community, we’re inviting all Bostonians——to take part in this living legacy,” said Rebecca Smerling, Director of Programs, Boston Harbor Now. “The waterfront is a powerful place to gather, reflect, and ride forward together."

“The USS Constitution Museum is proud to join the City of Boston and our fellow historic institutions in commemorating this crucial moment in the birth of our country. As we light the way of Paul Revere’s journey, we hope these lanterns will not only commemorate his path to Charlestown—but also inspire our community to keep the spirit of freedom burning bright,” said Dennis Langwell, Interim President & CEO; Chairman of the Board of Trustees, USS Constitution Museum.

The Boston 250 launch will introduce the Boston 250 brand, a design as dynamic and forward-looking as the city itself. Designed to reflect the many faces and voices of Boston, the brand is expansive and inclusive, with a set of seven logo versions that connect the city’s past, present, and future in a collective representation of the city’s spirit.

“For more than 250 years, bucking tradition has been a Boston tradition,” said Ellen Foord, Chief Creative Officer in the Department of Innovation and Technology. “We are, and will always be, a city that serves as a beacon of change. And, as a city rarely satisfied with the status quo, it only made sense that our design would reflect Boston’s willingness to run contrary to expectations.”

The brand’s tagline, “From Revolution to Revolutionary,” is intended to honor the generational courage and conviction that shaped history, from Boston’s patriots to today’s changemakers.

For more information on Boston 250 and upcoming events, visit boston.gov/boston250.