WDE Releases 2023-24 Graduation Rates

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced that the four-year on-time high school graduation rate remained relatively consistent at 81.6 percent in 2023-24, a slight increase of 0.2 percent from 81.4 percent in 2022-23. 6,344 students graduated in 2023-24, with 6,193 in the four-year on-time cohort—the largest class since the inception of the federal cohort rate in 2009-10. Wyoming’s on-time graduation rates have remained above 80 percent since 2015-16.

Wyoming on-time graduation rates 2013-2014 to 2023-24

“I am proud to report that graduation rates have remained steady through the COVID pandemic and continue to trend upwards in Wyoming. The increase in four-year on-time graduation rates across the state, particularly among Native American students and at alternative high schools, shows immense dedication from students and staff,” says Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.“

Graduation rates on the Wind River Reservation have realized significant growth. The on-time graduation rate at Wyoming Indian High School in Fremont #14 saw a significant increase from 49% to 76.5%. This growth is 27.5% above 2022-23 rates and over 19% higher than the previous five years. Wind River Learning Academy, an alternative school, experienced a 37.5% increase over last year, with 87.5% of students in 2023-24 graduating on time. Overall, six Wyoming alternative schools achieved a ten percent increase or more in four-year on-time graduation rates.

“Fremont County School District #14’s improved graduation rates can be attributed to many interconnected factors including: a strong focus on Native Language and Culture, Career Technical Education programs, dedicated staff, increased student engagement, and, most importantly – community and family support. We are very proud of our students,” said Elizabeth Smiley, Superintendent, Fremont County School District #14.

Fourteen Wyoming school districts and one charter school posted graduation rates of 90% or above, including:

School District Graduation Rate Sheridan 3 100% Washakie 2 100% Prairie View Community School* 100% Sublette 1 97.8% Sublette 9 96.4% Fremont 24 96% Big Horn 3 95.6% Weston 7 95.2% Platte 2 93.8% Laramie 2 93.5% Teton 1 92.4% Converse 2 90.6% Park 1 90.6% Park 16 90.0%

*First year of reporting, one student in the cohort.

Full graduation rate statistics are available here.

Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using the Federal Four-Year Adjusted Cohort Methodology established by the U.S. Department of Education. Students are counted in the four-year, “on-time,” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by September 15 following their cohort’s fourth year, but this does not include homeschool transfer students. Five- and six-year graduation rates are also calculated and can be viewed with the rest of the graduation rate data.

Degenfelder notes, “We have received calls from several concerned administrators about how the four-year on-time federal graduation rate is calculated and the agency sees an opportunity to reexamine our methodology, especially considering our movement in school choice. Federal law, non-regulatory federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, and a proliferation of school choice options have created a national landscape of states with different methods of calculating federal graduation rates. I am committed to hearing all voices on this topic and will convene a working group of district superintendents, principals, and other stakeholders to evaluate and update our calculation method.”

Graduation Rate Brochure

Graduation Rate Methodology

