Rare Coin and Precious Metals Expected to See Strong Growth For Next Several Years

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard Asset Management Emphasizes Active Portfolio Management in a Historic Bull MarketThe rare coin and precious metals market is entering a transformative period as we move further into the second month of 2025, displaying a bullish outlook for the next several years. Record setting Central Bank buying, BRICS nations forth coming gold backed digital currency and potential U.S. debt default issues are significant contributing factors to the global increase in demand for rare coins and precious metals. Further driving this growth is legislation proposed by U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, entitled “the Genius Act” for digital assets as the next generation of monetary policy, that potentially may be backed by gold via a crypto stablecoin.The global recognition of rare coins and precious metals being included as essential components of a diversified portfolio is growing. This historic bull market continues to demonstrate consistent long-term returns, especially during times of economic uncertainty.“Rare coins and precious metals have always been resilient,” said Christian Briggs, Chairman and CEO of Hard Asset Management, Inc. “Now more than ever, they are viewed as mainstream investment options. Our approach focuses on active portfolio management—helping clients identify and capitalize on high-growth opportunities in this evolving marketplace.”Hard Asset Management points to the PCGS Rare Coin Index, which reflects notable gains in the broader rare coin market over the last several years. In addition, specific coins have posted remarkable returns, affirming the sector’s upward momentum.Below are examples of rare coins that have achieved significant price growth, demonstrating the market’s continued surge:• 1927-D $20 MS65+ PCGS CAC sold at auction in January, 2025 for $3,840,000. **This is an 80%+ appreciation as this coin was previously sold at auction in 2020 for $2,160,000.• A Great Britain 1839 "Una and the Lion" 5 Sovereign certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation(NGC) realized a record $1.44 million at Auction. (Previously, sold just a few years earlier for $1.148 million)• 1883 Double Eagle, PR66 Deep Cameo PCGS that brought $492,000, surpassing the previous auction record of $348,000 set at auction in 2024.• 1911-D Quarter Eagle, MS66+ PCGS CAC, from The Don Kutz California Collection, climbed to $312,000 to break the previous auction record of $204,000 that was set just a few years earlier in 2022.“These results underscore how rare coins and precious metals are much more than collector pieces,” Briggs added. “They serve as cultural touchstones and can deliver strong returns, particularly when managed with an active, wealth-management mindset.”Institutional investments also reinforce the market’s credibility. In late 2020, PCGS was acquired for $700 million by an investor group that included D1 Capital Partners and Cohen Private Ventures, and Blackstone took a majority stake in NGC for more than $500 million in mid-2021—moves that recognize the growing potential of collectables, specifically rare coins as a high-growth asset class.Technology is playing an increasing role, from advanced grading tools to digital trading platforms, broadening access and transparency. According to Briggs, “Modern tools have made it easier for a broader range of investors to understand and participate in these assets, which continue to gain favor as part of a balanced portfolio.”Under the current administration of President Donald J. Trump, heightened economic confidence and technological advancements have further propelled the market. As global demand continues to climb and the industry attracts new participants, Hard Asset Management remains committed to guiding clients through an ever-changing investment environment.Now streaming on all major platforms:• Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hard-asset-money-show/id1576564099 • Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5UzG7TWnYW77xT8GxCaSnT • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HardAssetMoneyShow About Hard Asset ManagementHard Asset Management, led by Christian Briggs, is a global leader in rare coin and precious metal investments, helping clients secure their wealth through tangible assets that have stood the test of time. With a track record of identifying market opportunities long before they become mainstream, the firm has built a reputation for delivering exceptional returns in times of economic uncertainty.For those looking to navigate inflation, political instability, and the rise of BRICS, The Hard Asset Money Show is the definitive source for financial survival and success.

