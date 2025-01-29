David Kaye, Voice of Clank in 'Ratchet & Clank' Games and Film, to Appear at CelebWorx on February 2, 2025

David Kaye and James Arnold Taylor will be attending the Ratchet & Clank Store Signing in Burbank, CA on February 2 David Kaye will be attending the Ratchet & Clank Store Signing in Burbank, CA on February 2 David Kaye will be attending the Ratchet & Clank Store Signing in Burbank, CA on February 2

David Kaye and James Arnold Taylor, the voices of 'Ratchet & Clank' are set to appear at an exclusive event at CelebWorx in Burbank on February 2, 2025.

Mark your calendars! David Kaye, the iconic voice of Clank, is joining CelebWorx for a special event on Sunday, February 2, 2025” — DavidKaye.com

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Kaye, the iconic voice of Clank in the 'Ratchet & Clank' video game series and the 2016 animated feature film, will attend a special signing event at CelebWorx on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM PST. The event will be held at CelebWorx, located at 719 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502.Kaye will join James Arnold Taylor, the voice of Ratchet, to meet fans and discuss their roles in the 'Ratchet & Clank' franchise. This exclusive event offers a rare opportunity for fans to connect with the actors who have brought these beloved characters to life in games and film.The 'Ratchet & Clank' franchise, developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, has become a cornerstone of the gaming world since its debut in 2002. Known for its inventive weapons, humorous storytelling, and engaging gameplay, the series expanded into the 2016 animated film 'Ratchet & Clank', which brought the iconic duo to the big screen. The latest entry, 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart', continues to build on the franchise’s success and influence in the gaming industry.Event Details:Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM PSTLocation: CelebWorx – 719 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502About David Kaye: David Kaye is an accomplished voice actor known for his work across video games, television, and film. As the voice of Clank in the 'Ratchet & Clank' franchise, Kaye brought life to the character across multiple games and the 2016 animated feature film. His other notable roles include Megatron and Optimus Prime in 'Transformers', Arishem in Marvel’s 'What If…?,' and Professor X in 'X-Men: Evolution.' With a career spanning decades, Kaye remains a highly influential and beloved figure in the world of voice acting. For more information about his career, visit www.davidkaye.com

