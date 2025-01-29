David Kaye, Voice of Clank in 'Ratchet & Clank' Games and Film, to Appear at CelebWorx on February 2, 2025
David Kaye and James Arnold Taylor will be attending the Ratchet & Clank Store Signing in Burbank, CA on February 2
David Kaye and James Arnold Taylor, the voices of 'Ratchet & Clank' are set to appear at an exclusive event at CelebWorx in Burbank on February 2, 2025.
Kaye will join James Arnold Taylor, the voice of Ratchet, to meet fans and discuss their roles in the 'Ratchet & Clank' franchise. This exclusive event offers a rare opportunity for fans to connect with the actors who have brought these beloved characters to life in games and film.
The 'Ratchet & Clank' franchise, developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, has become a cornerstone of the gaming world since its debut in 2002. Known for its inventive weapons, humorous storytelling, and engaging gameplay, the series expanded into the 2016 animated film 'Ratchet & Clank', which brought the iconic duo to the big screen. The latest entry, 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart', continues to build on the franchise’s success and influence in the gaming industry.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM PST
Location: CelebWorx – 719 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502
About David Kaye: David Kaye is an accomplished voice actor known for his work across video games, television, and film. As the voice of Clank in the 'Ratchet & Clank' franchise, Kaye brought life to the character across multiple games and the 2016 animated feature film. His other notable roles include Megatron and Optimus Prime in 'Transformers', Arishem in Marvel’s 'What If…?,' and Professor X in 'X-Men: Evolution.' With a career spanning decades, Kaye remains a highly influential and beloved figure in the world of voice acting. For more information about his career, visit www.davidkaye.com.
Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.