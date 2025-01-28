Wall Street Journal Explores Nicole Daedone’s Life Work and Upcoming Federal Trial

Nicole Daedone in the Age of Eros IOM Logo Art of Soulmaking Book IOM Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Daedone, founder of the wellness company OneTaste and a pioneer of orgasmic meditation (OM), is the subject of a recent feature in The Wall Street Journal. The article examines Daedone’s groundbreaking work in the wellness industry, her philosophy behind OM, and her ongoing legal battle as she prepares for a federal trial in May 2025.

Daedone built OneTaste into a prominent wellness company in the 2010s, introducing OM as a practice that combines mindfulness and sexual stimulation to foster creativity, connection, and healing. At its height, OneTaste reported over 35,000 attendees at its events, 1,500 certified teachers, and annual revenues exceeding $11 million. Daedone’s message of empowerment through OM earned her a platform on stages like TEDx and the Goop podcast, where she shared her belief that female orgasm could revolutionize human connection.

As highlighted in The Wall Street Journal, Daedone now faces a single federal charge of conspiracy to commit forced labor. Prosecutors allege that OneTaste’s leadership created an environment where employees were subjected to intense demands and psychological pressure. Daedone has denied the allegations, maintaining that participation in OneTaste’s programs and operations was voluntary.

The article sheds light on Daedone’s perspective, including her acknowledgment of the challenges involved in navigating societal perceptions of power, desire, and liberation. Despite stepping away from direct management, Daedone continues to advocate for OM as a transformative tool, stating her belief that it can become a leading protocol for trauma recovery and personal growth.

Beyond the courtroom, Daedone remains committed to her life’s work. According to The Wall Street Journal, she has expanded her efforts to share OM principles in unconventional settings, including women’s prisons and community events, as she seeks to bring the practice to more people in need of healing and connection.

The Wall Street Journal profile paints a nuanced portrait of a woman whose ideas have sparked both admiration and controversy. As her trial approaches, Nicole Daedone continues to champion the philosophy that has shaped her life and inspired thousands.

The case is United States v. Cherwitz (1:23-cr-00146) (https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/49443923/USA_v_Cherwitz_et_al)

