Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Announces April 2025 Liaison Training Workshop

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is pleased to announce its Virtual Make-it-Matter Liaison Training Workshop , a three-day program happening April 1-3, 2025. This interactive, hands-on workshop is tailored for physician liaisons , outreach professionals, and business development teams eager to enhance their skills and become trusted advisors in their organizations.This three-day virtual workshop offers the same level of intensive, hands-on training that Tiller-Hewitt is known for, incorporating a variety of interactive elements to ensure participants gain practical skills for immediate use. The workshop features live instruction, engaging videos, role-playing scenarios, breakout sessions, and interactive exercises to provide a dynamic and effective learning experience.Unlike traditional training sessions that can often feel passive or one-dimensional, the Make-It-Matter workshop emphasizes real-world application through its consultative approach. Attendees will not only learn foundational principles but will also engage in practice-driven exercises that simulate real-life situations, ensuring that each participant walks away with the confidence to apply new techniques in their day-to-day roles.This physician liaison sales training is also unique in that it blends structured teaching with interactive components, such as breakout sessions and role-playing, where participants can learn from both the instructor and their peers. This blend of instructional formats is designed to keep the content engaging and memorable, making sure that the techniques and strategies discussed are not only learned but retained and applied.“Our workshops are about creating lasting impact for individuals and their organizations,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “This virtual training is designed to empower participants with the skills they need to build trust, communicate effectively, and deliver measurable results in an increasingly competitive healthcare environment.”With Tammy Tiller-Hewitt leading the training, attendees will benefit from the insights and strategies of a nationally recognized expert in physician relations and retention. Tammy's extensive experience in healthcare business development and her reputation as a keynote speaker and best-selling author offer participants a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry's leading voices. Her approach is practical, engaging, and focused on delivering results.Who Should Attend?This virtual training workshop is ideal for both new and seasoned physician liaisons, business development professionals, and anyone looking to refine their skills in consultative sales and relationship management within the healthcare sector. The virtual format not only ensures accessibility and safety for all participants but also allows for a highly personalized and engaging training experience.Why Virtual?The virtual format ensures accessibility, allowing participants to join from anywhere while still benefiting from live, interactive sessions. It’s a convenient way to gain intensive, hands-on training without the need for travel.Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.To register or learn more, visit Make-it-Matter Liaison Training Workshop.About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:For more than 23 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has helped healthcare organizations achieve sustainable growth through innovative training programs, physician liaison strategies, and retention solutions. Known for their results-driven approach, Tiller-Hewitt empowers teams to build strong, meaningful relationships and deliver measurable outcomes in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

