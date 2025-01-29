Nick Newby Joins OGARAJETS as a Sales Executive

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is proud to announce the addition of Nick Newby to its growing team as a Sales Executive. With a 30-year career in aviation that spans technical expertise, business development, and client services, Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the industry to this role.Nick’s journey in aviation began early, influenced by his family of aviators, and has led to a diverse and accomplished career. From earning his Commercial, Multi-Engine, and Instrument Pilot Ratings to holding an Airframe and Powerplant license, Nick has built a foundation of technical proficiency that underpins his consultative approach. Over the years, he has successfully worked with clients across the globe on a range of transactions, consistently delivering exceptional service and solutions tailored to their unique needs.“Nick’s breadth of experience, dedication to client relationships, and technical expertise make him a tremendous asset to OGARAJETS,” said Johnny Foster, President and CEO of OGARAJETS. “His ability to connect with clients and guide them through the complexities of aviation transactions reflects the very heart of what we strive to deliver: excellence at every level.”Nick shared his excitement about joining the team: “I’ve long admired OGARAJETS for its reputation of integrity, professionalism, and unwavering focus on client success. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for aviation to help clients achieve their goals while building long-lasting relationships.”When not serving clients, Nick enjoys backcountry flying in his Cessna 170B, skiing, and volunteering with aviation youth programs.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

