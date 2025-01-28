Global Tableware Collective Partners with G. Benedikt Group to Enhance Porcelain Offerings

Global Tableware Collective G. Benedikt Group

YOUNGSTOWN , OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is excited to announce a new partnership with G. Benedikt Group , a prestigious porcelain manufacturer known for its high-quality products in the hospitality industry. This collaboration further strengthens GTC’s mission to deliver innovative, durable, and elegant tableware solutions across diverse markets.Founded in 1882, G. Benedikt Group has a rich history of producing premium porcelain, trusted by hotels, restaurants, and catering professionals worldwide. With renowned brands such as Lilien Austria and Suisse Langenthal in their portfolio, they are celebrated for creating long-lasting and durable tableware. Now distributed by GTC in the Americas, G. Benedikt will expand the growing GTC collection by introducing glass and other food-safe materials, while staying true to their legacy of exceptional porcelain craftsmanship.“G. Benedikt’s long-standing commitment to quality aligns seamlessly with our core values at Global Tableware Collective,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of GTC. “Their heritage and dedication to excellence in porcelain manufacturing align seamlessly with our mission to provide customers with premium, innovative tableware solutions.”The G. Benedikt Group offers a wide range of products including custom personalized designs and logos, making their products flexible to the evolving demands of the industry. With their dedication to sustainability and durability, their products are ideal for the rigorous needs of the hospitality sector.“GTC shares our passion for quality and design, and we’re confident that this partnership will inspire exceptional dining experiences for establishments across the Americas,” said Pavel Janak, CEO of G. Benedikt Group.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com.

