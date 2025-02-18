Global Tableware Collective Partners with Mesa Ceramics to Introduce Premium Portuguese Stoneware

Global Tableware Collective

Global Tableware Collective is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mesa Ceramics, a leading Portuguese manufacturer specializing in fine stoneware.

YOUNGSTOWN , OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mesa Ceramics , a leading Portuguese manufacturer specializing in fine stoneware. This collaboration brings Mesa Ceramics’ innovative ID7 body and award-winning German designs to the Americas, offering hospitality professionals a new level of durability, functionality, and contemporary style.Founded in 2017, Mesa Ceramics has quickly gained international recognition for its commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. At the core of their production is the ID7 body, a finely tuned stoneware formulation that provides enhanced strength and durability while maintaining both quality and lightness.Developed over two years of extensive research, ID7 is an innovative isostatic stoneware body that combines the elegance and durability of porcelain with the environmental benefits of sustainable production. Through a single-firing process and digital printing technology, Mesa Ceramics enhances its products’ strength which leads to substantial gas savings and reduced CO2 emissions.“Mesa Ceramics’ precision in stoneware manufacturing, paired with their design excellence, makes them a perfect addition to the GTC portfolio,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of GTC. “Their ID7 body’s enhanced durability and German award-winning designs set it apart in the market, allowing us to deliver both style and performance to our customers.”“We are excited to collaborate with GTC to introduce our advanced stoneware to a wider audience,” said Francisco Braga, CEO of Mesa Ceramics. “With our ID7 body’s industry-leading durability and our award-winning German design expertise, we are confident that this partnership will elevate tabletop presentations across the hospitality industry.”About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com.

