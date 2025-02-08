Global Tableware Collective Secures Exclusive U.S. Distribution for Bonna

Global Tableware Collective

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a leading provider of premium tableware solutions, proudly announces its exclusive distribution agreement with Bonna , the internationally renowned manufacturer of high-quality porcelain tableware. Bonna is looking to further establish its brand within the U.S., and GTC is the perfect vehicle for building brand recognition. This partnership marks its introduction to GTC's extensive distribution network in the U.S., expanding its portfolio of world-class hospitality solutions.The announcement will be made at Ambiente, the prestigious international trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, with an official product launch scheduled for the May National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. Bonna's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge design aligns seamlessly with GTC's commitment to delivering excellence in tableware to hospitality professionals nationwide."We are thrilled to partner with Bonna and introduce their outstanding collection to the U.S. market," said Dino Mitsos, Vice President and General Manager of GTC. "Bonna's dedication to quality and innovation perfectly complements our mission to provide the hospitality industry with superior tableware solutions. We look forward to showcasing these remarkable products at the National Restaurant Show and bringing fresh, sophisticated designs to our customers.""We are excited to collaborate with GTC to extend Bonna's exceptional tableware to the U.S. market," said Erbil Askan, General Manager of Bonna. "Our shared commitment to quality and innovation will ensure hospitality professionals have access to the finest porcelain products available."Bonna's extensive range of porcelain tableware is celebrated for its durability, aesthetic appeal, and functionality, making it a preferred choice for restaurants, hotels, and catering professionals worldwide. With this partnership, U.S. customers will have streamlined access to Bonna's industry-leading designs and performance-driven products through GTC's extensive distribution network.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.About BonnaBonna, as a Turkish porcelain manufacturer and Export Champion in porcelain tableware and kitchenware sectors, provides a wide range of high-quality porcelain tableware designed for the hospitality industry. Passionately dedicated to enhancing culinary experience with a strong focus on durability, aesthetics, and functionality, Bonna products serve top restaurants, hotels, and catering professionals worldwide. The company's commitment to uplifting joyful hospitality moments together with trend-setters and opinion leaders, regularly collaborating with a wide range of communities to distinctively tailor gastonomic experiences from a broader perspective.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com.

