Plow involved in a near-miss incident in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. - A snowplow was involved in a near-miss incident this morning on Interstate 80.

A WYDOT snowplow operator was clearing snow in the emergency lane heading west on I-80. A commercial operator in the travel lane along with another commercial vehicle in the passing lane approached the slower moving plow unit while crossing a bridge. The commercial operator in the travel lane failed to yield or slow to the plow operator. This forced the plow unit to make evasive maneuvers to avoid being rear ended or sideswiped. The plow unit moved to the right and collided with the guardrail as a result.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was pursued by Highway Patrol further down the roadway and cited. Both the WYDOT plow operator and the driver of the commercial vehicle were uninjured.

The incident occurred at 9 a.m. at milepost 326.6 on I-80 westbound on the Blair-Wallis bridge.

Road conditions at the time reported clear conditions. Minor damage was sustained to the snowplow and guardrail.

Wyoming Statute § 31-5-224 requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to emergency vehicles and move over to allow them to pass. This statute also applies to maintenance workers, such as highway construction and public utility workers.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be mindful when driving in winter conditions. This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.

Prior to traveling, motorists can check the wyoroad.info website which now includes detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensors. Road information is also available from the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).