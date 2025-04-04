Spring construction begins with work on Interstate 80

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is gearing up for another season of construction in Sweetwater County, which will include substantial work on Interstate 80. Travelers can expect work on I-80 in the following areas:

I-80 Patrick Draw to Wamsutter

Work is already underway on the crossovers and slip ramps for pavement operations at mile marker 141 to 155 in the westbound lanes. The work will include milling, paving, bridge work and rest area resurfacing. Travelers will see head-to-head traffic, reduced speeds of 65 MPH, and the closure of the westbound rest area this summer. The completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2026. The contractor is Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc.

I-80 Point of Rocks

Work will be continuing this summer just a few miles away at mile marker 130 to 138 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Travelers will see head-to-head traffic, and should expect reduced speeds of 65 MPH. The work will include bridge work, grading, milling and paving. Intermittent lane closures for guardrail work will begin mid-April. By the first part of May, travelers should expect head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026. The contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co.

I-80 Granger Junction West

Work will also be continuing this summer west of Granger Junction on I-80 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 57 to 65. Travelers will see head-to-head traffic, and should expect reduced speeds of 65 MPH with work zone speeds of 45 MPH. The work will include bridge repairs and paving a wearing course on the road. Intermittent lane closures for eastbound lane work will begin mid-April, and by the first part of May, travelers will see head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes. The completion date for this work is October 31, 2025, but work is scheduled to be mostly completed prior to August. The contractor is Lewis & Lewis, Inc.

I-80 Green River West

Work will begin this summer on concrete pavement rehabilitation between mile marker 83 and 86 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Travelers will see single lane closures in each direction and should expect reduced speeds of 45 MPH at intermittent locations throughout the project limits. Work will also occur on the ramps and crossroad at the Covered Wagon Interchange, with intermittent closures of ramps and the crossroad. Residential access and emergency access to the north side of I-80 will be maintained throughout the duration of closures. The work will include concrete slab replacement, smoothness grinding and resealing concrete joints. The completion date for this work is October 31, 2025. The contractor is Acme Concrete Paving, Inc. out of Spokane, WA.

I-80 Road Closure Systems

Crews will also be wrapping up work on a project involving electrical and signing work for WYDOT’s road closure systems at mile marker 122.27 and mile marker 130.80. Traffic will see minimal impacts and the completion date for the contract by Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. is June 30, 2025.

High Mast Lighting Upgrades

Work will be continuing this summer across I-80 with removal and installation of new tower lights. The work should have minimal impacts to traffic. The work is being conducted by Advanced Electrical Contractors, Inc. and is scheduled to be mostly completed by July.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.