Sixth plow hit this season in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. - A snowplow was struck on Interstate 80 near Laramie last night.

The driver of a passenger vehicle rear-ended a WYDOT snowplow heading east on I-80. The plow operator was performing operations at the closure gate at mile marker 317 in the eastbound lane. The passenger vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a snowplow operator just as he had returned to his snowplow after dropping the closure gate.

Extensive damage was sustained to the back axle of the plow. The plow operator was uninjured. Injuries were reported to the passenger vehicle occupants. The crash investigation is ongoing.

The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. April 1.

This is the 14th plow hit this season in the state and the sixth in District 1.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-224 requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to emergency vehicles and move over to allow them to pass. This statute also applies to maintenance workers, such as highway construction and public utility workers.

Road conditions at the time reported black ice with slick roads and clear visibility.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be mindful when driving in winter conditions. This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.

Prior to traveling, motorists can check WYDOT’s 511 tools, including the website www.wyoroad.info, which includes detailed maps, real-time road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensors. Road information is also available from the WYO 511 app or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).