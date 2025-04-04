WYDOT releases results of Customer Satisfaction Survey

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – About 70 percent of respondents to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s biennial Customer Satisfaction Survey expressed satisfaction with the department, according to the published results of the survey.

The survey results are available now on WYDOT’s website

This marked the 12th iteration of the survey, with a total of 997 responses collected by the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center during the survey period, which spanned Nov. 6 to Dec. 17, 2024.

WYSAC selected random participants and offered the questions in two ways, online or over the phone. About 60 percent of respondents opted to complete the online survey.

The results show customers have noticed improvements in road conditions over the past two years and are generally pleased with services provided by the state’s airport facilities and ports of entry.

While the survey results indicate some areas of stagnation or decline, WYDOT views this as a crucial opportunity to reassess and refine funding, operations, processes, and resource allocation.

“We view this feedback as an incredibly valuable tool to identify where improvements are most needed to better serve the traveling public,” said Director Darin Westby.

WYDOT’s Customer Satisfaction Survey aims to gather valuable insight from the individuals WYDOT serves, helping the agency to learn current success stories and identify areas for improvement.