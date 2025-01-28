Fourth plow hit this season in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. - A snowplow was struck on Interstate 80 this afternoon by Lone Tree.

The driver of a commercial vehicle rear-ended a WYDOT snowplow heading east on I-80. The plow operator was clearing drifts in the passing lane when the accident occurred.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was issued a citation. Both the WYDOT plow operator and the driver of the commercial vehicle were uninjured.

Extensive damage was sustained to the sander on the back of the plow.

The crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. at milepost 332.9 on I-80 eastbound near Lone Tree.

Road conditions at the time reported snowfall with slick roads and clear visibility. WYDOT plow operators want to remind drivers that plows create snow clouds when driving. Please be aware of this when encountering a snow cloud on the roadways.

This is the ninth plow to be hit this season in the state and the fourth in District 1.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be mindful when driving in winter conditions. This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.

Prior to traveling, motorists can check the wyoroad.info website which now includes detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensors. Road information is also available from the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).