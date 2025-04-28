Crews will be restricting free right onto WYO 390 Monday

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction will be closing access to the free right ramp from Wyoming State Highway 22 onto Wyoming State Highway 390 near the Snake River Bridge on Monday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure is necessary for crews to replace a light pole at the intersection.

Vehicles will still have access to WYO 390, the Village Road, by turning right at the signal, instead of using the free right.

“With current traffic volumes, we don’t anticipate this will add much delay to drivers,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 and WYO 390 in Teton County. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.