West River Road pavement improvements scheduled to begin next week

A $3.8 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to start next week on Wyoming Highway 433 between Worland and Manderson.

Wyoming 433 is known locally as West River Road.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, stormwater drainage work, traffic control and grading on nearly 7.9 miles on Wyoming 433 beginning at milepost 10.92 (Big Horn-Washakie county line). The project extends north into Big Horn County and ends at milepost 18.82 (to the junction of Wyoming 433 and U.S. 16/20/Wyoming 789).

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor.

"The contractor is scheduled to begin stripping dirt from shoulders on Monday, April 28, and pavement milling will commence on April 29, " said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "Motorists using West River Road should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"Remember, U.S. 16/20 is open without delay between Worland and Basin," Miller said.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the West River Road project to McGarvin-Moberly last November.

Contract completion date is July 31, 2026.