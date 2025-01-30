Savant Labs Secures $18.5M Series A to Automate Analytics for Business Analysts

Gen AI Analytics Automation

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN MATEO, CA – January 30, 2025 - Savant Labs , the AI-powered platform transforming how business analysts access and manage data, today announced an $18.5 million Series A led by Dell Technologies Capital (DTC), with participation from Vertex Ventures, Cota Capital, Village Global, Bloomberg Beta, West Wave Capital, and Uncorrelated Ventures. The funding will help Savant accelerate its mission to replace outdated, on-premise analytics tools with secure, cloud-based AI automation that eliminates manual processes and speeds up decision-making.While many enterprises rely on legacy tools like Alteryx, Microsoft Excel, and Power Query, these solutions are hindered by slow adoption of AI and the cloud, licensing constraints, data security risks, and governance challenges—all of which slow down analytics workflows. Savant solves these limitations with an Agentic AI platform that allows analysts to access, prep and analyze data, automate tasks, and collaborate securely across stakeholders without relying on IT or writing code.“Most analysts are forward-thinking and highly agile - yet they are provided a range of tools that cannot keep up with modern data needs,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and founder of Savant Labs. “Savant enables analysts to work faster and more securely, reduce reliance on data engineers, and automate repetitive tasks so businesses can act on insights in real-time.”“Savant’s Gen AI platform has been instrumental in helping us scale and tackle our most complex data challenges,” states Jason Mead, SVP of Global Business Operations at Armis. “Their innovative technology has transformed how we deliver fast, precise insights.”Savant’s platform addresses the biggest pain points in data, analytics and reporting:● Eliminates bottlenecks by giving analysts direct, secure access to over 300 data sources—including spreadsheets, CRMs, ERPs, and cloud apps● Enables centralized governance of users, data, and reports without lifting a finger● Solves security and governance challenges with built-in compliance tools and role-based data access● Automates repetitive workflows using AI agents that handle data preparation, cleansing, and reporting● Enables collaboration between business teams, data engineers, and IT by making data workflows transparent and accessible across the organizationSince launching in September 2021, Savant Labs has tripled revenue and new customers annually. The company plans to use the funding to expand its AI automation platform and scale its go-to-market teams as demand grows for secure, scalable analytics solutions. Dell Technologies Capital led the Series A after seeing how Savant’s platform addresses a massive gap in the $25B+ analytics market.“An enterprise being able to harness the power of its data is no longer a competitive advantage—it’s a business imperative. Legacy tools aren’t rising to the occasion, but fortunately, Chitrang and the team at Savant are,” said Radhika Malik, partner at Dell Technologies Capital. “What impressed us and led to our investment was their deep technical experience in evolving analytics tools and their clear vision of how Agentic AI will transform the experience for the end user analyst and the enterprise as a whole.”About Savant LabsFounded in 2021, Savant Labs is an AI-powered analytics automation platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics.To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io or request a personalized demo.

