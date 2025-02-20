Savant Wins G2’s 2025 Best Software Award in Top 100 Fastest Growing Category

Savant Wins G2 Best Software

Explosive growth and rapid adoption with F500 and pioneering companies secure Savant as high-growth winner in notable category

Being honored as a G2 2025 Best Software Awards winner reflects our team’s commitment to product excellence and unwavering focus on our customers.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , the AI-powered automation platform for business analysts, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards in the Fastest Growth category. G2’s annual Best Software Awards ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from millions of real verified users.Receiving this Best Software Award recognition validates Savant Labs’ mission to empower companies to make their best intelligent decisions through AI-powered data, reports and insights. Enterprise leaders are turning to AI-powered analytics automation to address the inefficiencies associated with manual spreadsheet processes and time-consuming data engineering integration projects associated with first-generation self-service analytics tools. By adopting Savant, enterprises can improve operational efficiency and team productivity through its innovative, AI-powered, and cloud-first platform, all while ensuring data governance is managed and maintained.“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering an innovative analytics automation solution that delivers real tangible value to our customers, ”states Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder. “Being honored as a G2 2025 Best Software Awards winner reflects our team’s commitment to product excellence and unwavering focus on our customers.”“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction.”Savant’s platform automates data-driven workflows, eliminates thousands of hours of manual work, and enhances operational efficiency by empowering business analysts to:* Access data from 300+ sources including spreadsheets, CRMs, ERPs, data warehouses, and business apps* Create drag-and-drop workflows for data and analytics* Automate repetitive tasks using analytics bots without coding or extensive data engineering* Deliver insights to email, Slack, visualization tools, and 100+ business applications and dashboardsTo learn more about Savant Labs, visit https://www.savantlabs.io , request a personalized demo, or start a no-obligation free trial.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is a GenAI-powered automation platform designed specifically for business analysts. It transforms manual and repetitive reporting processes traditionally handled in spreadsheets, offering a modern alternative to legacy platforms like Alteryx, Power Query, and Tableau Prep. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Zynex Medical, MillionDollarBaby, and Abzena, Savant automates thousands of reports, delivering faster insights, enhanced productivity, and streamlined operational efficiency. Visit www.savantlabs.io About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

