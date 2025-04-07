Savant to Showcase Agentic AI Analytics Platform at Tableau Conference 2025

Power Duo: Savant & Tableau for Data Prep, Analysis and Visualization

Savant Unveils Agentic AI Analytics Innovation and Customer Use Cases to 7,000+ Attendees

As organizations continue to demand faster, smarter, and more scalable analytics solutions, Savant is committed to empowering teams with intelligent automation that maximizes their Tableau investment.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant, a leading agentic AI analytics platform, is pleased to announce its participation in Tableau Conference 2025 (#TC25), taking place April 15th through 17th in San Diego, California. A premier event for data and analytics professionals, Tableau Conference 2025 brings together the brightest minds in the industry — data-driven leaders, analysts, and business intelligence experts — to explore the next frontier of data and AI innovation.Savant will be on site to demonstrate how its agentic AI analytics platform empowers analysts and business users alike to accelerate insights, streamline workflows, and unlock the full potential of their Tableau environments. Attendees can visit Savant Booth 215 at the event to see live demos, engage with product experts, and learn how Savant seamlessly integrates with Tableau to enhance data preparation, transformation, and AI-driven analytics.“As organizations continue to demand faster, smarter, and more scalable analytics solutions, Savant is committed to empowering data teams with agentic AI automation that maximizes their Tableau investment,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder at Savant. “We look forward to connecting with the Tableau community and showcasing how our AI-powered, self-service approach is shaping the future of analytics.”At a time when businesses are under ever-increasing pressure to make faster, more informed decisions, traditional analytics processes that involve manual data preparation, slow transformations, and complex workflows simply cannot keep up. Savant eliminates these bottlenecks by automating key aspects of the data lifecycle, enabling Tableau users to focus on insights rather than data wrangling.There are a range of bi-directional workflows supported between Savant and Tableau for data preparation, cleansing, analysis, and visualization. Some specific Tableau use cases include:* Centralized data preparation - Savant consolidates data from disparate sources and formats, ensuring it’s clean and consistent before it reaches Tableau for visualization.* Advanced transformation and cleansing - Savant automates complex transformations like deduplication, joins, and aggregations, reducing errors and speeding up workflows.* Automated updates - Scheduled workflows in Savant ensure Tableau dashboards are always up to date with the latest data.* Optimized performance - Savant exports Tableau extract files (Hyper/TDE) for faster loading and better performance.Savant’s capabilities used in concert with Tableau solve many common data preparation challenges like flat files, missing or invalid values, performance bottlenecks, and tedious repetitive manual processes. Savant Labs is located at Booth 215 near the AgentForce area at Tableau Conference 2025. Savant is also presenting a customer case study with Zynex Medical on Savant and Tableau cloud-based automation workflows on Tuesday, April 15th in Theater 3. To receive a special Tableau Conference discount code or book a private meeting, send a request to marketing@savantlabs.io.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.