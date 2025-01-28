Kalamity Kills Impacting Charts and Hearts with New Anthem for Suicide Prevention

KALAMITY KILLS, "Starry Skies (988)" KALAMITY KILLS

The Nashville-based hard rock band’s new single features Aaron Gillespie of UNDERØATH.

When the weight of life feels too heavy, remember that you’ve survived 100% of the trials you’ve already faced. This song is a call to hold on to hope. There’s always hope!” — KALAMITY KILLS' Jamie Rowe

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville-based hard rock band KALAMITY KILLS is finding breakout success with the release of their powerful new song " Starry Skies (988) ," featuring drums and vocals from Aaron Gillespie of UNDERØATH. An anthem for suicide prevention, the new single originally premiered on SiriusXM Octane with Jose Mangin and just entered the Mediabase Top 40.Written by vocalist Jamie Rowe and producer/guitarist Jamey Perrenot, the track addresses the critical issue of suicide prevention and awareness, drawing from Rowe's personal experiences with suicidal ideation. The song specifically references the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline, aiming to offer hope and support to those in need. Mixed by Kellen McGregor of Memphis May Fire, "Starry Skies (988)" is a testament to the band's desire to create music that forms real connections with fans …and perhaps save a life.“You’re not alone,” says Rowe. "When the weight of life feels too heavy, remember that you’ve survived 100% of the trials you’ve already faced. This song is a call to hold on to hope. There’s always hope!”With a career spanning decades, performances in over 35 countries, and 13 #1 radio hits, Rowe is best known for delivering authentic and emotionally charged music with the band Guardian. Disillusioned with limiting his sound to a single, faith-based genre, Rowe shifted his focus to creating music that resonates more universally. Perrenot, who’s served as Taylor Swift’s bandleader and toured with LeAnn Rimes, brings his production expertise from his East Nashville studio, where the duo’s dynamic partnership came to life.KALAMITY KILLS' self-titled debut album reflects a perfect balance of timeless rock influences and modern energy, and features guest appearances by UNDERØATH’s Aaron Gillespie, Korn' Ray Luzier and Greg Upchurch of 3 Doors Down. The band’s reimagined cover of “I Still Believe,” the iconic anthem from The Lost Boys soundtrack, first introduced them to a global audience, followed by “The Chemistry of Meant To Be,” which climbed to #42 on the Mediabase and Billboard Rock charts.The band recently expanded their live lineup to include Julia Bullock and Rob Bodley of the Nashville alt-rock band The Foxies, whose dynamic energy further elevates KALAMITY KILLS’ electrifying stage performances.While still finding their audience, KALAMITY KILLS has already carved out a niche with their unique blend of raw emotion and high-energy rock. As Rowe puts it: “There’s always a place for fun, mindless hard rock songs, but if I can season that with something that goes deeper than the eardrums, I’m going to explore that.”Kalamity Kills is available now on all streaming platforms, and will be released on vinyl in February 2025 through PERO Recordings/Girder Music.For more information, visit www.KalamityKills.com

