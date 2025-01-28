Deadline nearing for the 2024 Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism

The North Dakota Governor's Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism deadline for entries is this Friday, January 31, 2025. Residents are invited to capture the beauty and excitement of our state for a chance to win cash prizes and statewide recognition.

This year's theme highlights North Dakota's diverse seasons, showcasing the unique appeal of our state throughout the year. Photographers can submit entries in eight categories:

Winter Scenery & Winter Activities

Fall Scenery & Fall Activities

Spring Scenery & Spring Activities

Summer Scenery & Summer Activities

The contest is open to all North Dakota residents. Photographers can submit their entries online through Instagram, the contest website, Flickr, or by mail.

Winners will be chosen in each category, with a grand prize winner receiving an additional cash prize and a free AAA membership. Winning photos will also be displayed in the North Dakota State Capitol and used in promotional materials.

Full details and contest rules can be found at https://www.ndtourism.com/governors-photo-contest-entry.

Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your talent and share your love for North Dakota!