Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 11 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 29 municipal and police pension plans in Allegheny, Beaver, Blair, Cambria, Lancaster, Lehigh, Mercer, Montgomery, Susquehanna, Washington, Westmoreland and York counties.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of all the pension plans we support are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.”
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2024, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $404.73 million in aid to 1,461 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Municipality of Penn Hills Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Municipality of Penn Hills Police Pension Plan
Beaver County
Harmony Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Harmony Township Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan
Harmony Township Police Pension Plan
Blair County
Woodbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Cambria County
East Carroll Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Gallitzin Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Gallitzin Borough Police Pension Plan
Lehigh County
Salisbury Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Salisbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Salisbury Township Police Pension Plan
Upper Macungie Township, Non-Uniformed Employees’ Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Upper Macungie Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Pension Plan
Upper Macungie Township Police Pension Plan
Mercer County
City of Hermitage Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
City of Hermitage Police Pension Plan
Montgomery County
West Norriton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
West Norriton Township Police Pension Plan
Susquehanna County
Silver Lake Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Washington County
South Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Westmoreland County
Derry Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
East Huntingdon Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
York County
Manchester Township Firefighter’s Cash Balance Pension Plan
Manchester Township Firefighter’s Pension Plan
Manchester Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan
Manchester Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Northern York County Regional Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Northern York County Regional Police Pension Plan
