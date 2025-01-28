Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara to Host “Elections Have Consequences. Is Your Business Ready?” Seminar

Rhode Island employers are encouraged to attend this free seminar on Friday, February 21, 2015 at PLDO’s office in Johnston, RI.

JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is hosting a seminar, entitled “Elections Have Consequences. Is Your Business Ready?” on Friday, February 21, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The symposium will be held at PLDO’s office, located at 1301 Atwood Ave., Suite 215N, Johnston, RI, and is open to all employers/managers and free to attend. To register, click here or email cguertin@pldolaw.com.The reelection of President Trump and his new Administration could usher in significant changes across the labor and employment landscape, impacting businesses in all industries. During this seminar, PLDO’s Employment Law attorneys, William E. O’Gara, Matthew C. Reeber and Kathryn M. Couture, will present important information, answer attendees’ questions and provide best practices on how business should prepare for:• Potential changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act• Rollbacks on pro-union NLRB policies• Changes to key wage, hour and employee classification laws• Potential end of FTC’s non-compete agreements• Anti-DEI legislation• How the #MeToo movement has evolved (“It Ends With Us” case)Reserve your spot today!To contact Attorneys O’Gara, Reeber and Couture, please call 401-824-5105 or email wogara@pldolaw.com, mreeber@pldolaw.com or kcouture@pldolaw.com.For information about PLDO, visit pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X (Twitter).###ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include banking and creditor’s rights, corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.