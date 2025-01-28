Discover nature in February with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in February with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Are all your workouts the same? Are you tired of running the same roads repeatedly? Join MDC staff on a trail run at Trail of Tears State Park, along the east loop of Peewah Trail. As you cover diverse terrain, it’s your chance to enjoy beautiful scenery while also bringing your workouts to the next level.

This running club will generally occur the first Tuesday of each month at a variety of different conservation areas. This activity may be rigorous, with moderate fitness level required. Trail surfaces may include gravel, asphalt, and dirt.

Participants are to meet at the second parking lot for Peewah Trail (east loop) at Trail of Tears State Park. If transportation from the nature center is necessary, please reach out to the instructor.

Trail of Tears State Park is located at 429 Moccasin Springs in Jackson.

Missouri is home to a nocturnal gliding mammal known as the southern flying squirrel. This virtual program will introduce flying squirrels, highlight what makes them exceptional gliders, and MDC staff will share tips on how to attract them to your woods or forest. Plans for building your own flying squirrel nest box and instructions on placement will also be available.

Aquatics: Trout Discovery Table | 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Capaha Park | Registration not required.

With the start of February comes the start of catch and keep season for trout for all our stocked ponds. See what is best to use on the stocked trout along with places in southeast Missouri that have stocked trout ponds.

This event will take place in Capaha Park at the corner of West End and Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

When southeast Missouri’s settlers first arrived, they were greeted by two million acres of swampy and oversaturated soil. It was then deemed unfit for cultivation and habitation, and the settlers moved on.

Fast-forward many years later, and local inhabitants began to realize the potential agricultural powerhouse that the land could provide. They also saw value in the unique habitat and species found.

It’s your chance to celebrate a belated World Wetland Day and learn from MDC staff all about past and present southeast Missouri, as well as the unique wetlands found there!

Leave your phone at home and take this chance to relax and reconnect with nature. Time in nature is healing, an opportunity to slow down and focus.

Class may take place outdoors if weather permits. Otherwise, participants will practice indoors with MDC staff. This program is beginner-friendly, and mats are provided; however, you are welcome to bring your own mat and other props.

Please wear comfortable clothing and bring your own water bottle. Participants younger than 18 need to be accompanied by a participating adult (please register both people). Only those registered may attend program.

MDC’s Southeast Regional Office is located at 2302 County Park Drive, next to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, in Cape Girardeau.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

Participants will receive a virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of any virtual program with any pertinent details. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free February programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf, including several focused on maple sugaring. Be sure to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And don’t forget to check out this month’s featured artist in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center lobby: Local nature photographer Darlene Spell.

Spell has received local, regional, and international recognition for her work. Her photos have also been featured in several publications.

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.