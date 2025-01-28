Kids can probe the world of owls Feb. 8 at Busch Conservation Area

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—What goes on in the secret world of the wise old owl just naturally stirs the curiosity of children.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is giving young people a chance to get wise about these fascinating birds of prey with a free program called Superb Owls, happening Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles. This event is designed specifically for kids ages 5 – 16 years.

Attendees will meet in the classroom of the visitor center to learn all about Missouri’s owls; where they are, how they live, and what they eat. Young participants will also get hands-on experience learning about the remains of an owl’s diet by dissecting real owl pellets. This activity will include manipulating many small parts; young children should be closely supervised during the program.

“There will also be an indoor scavenger hunt, where kiddos can become an owl on the prowl and use their ‘owl eyes’ to find prey just like an owl would,” said MDC Naturalist, Sabrina Hansen.

This program will be indoors, but may also include an outdoor activity, if the weather permits. Details will be sent out before the program via email.

Superb Owls is a free event, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Hr. As the age range for the program is 5 –16 years old, parents/adults accompanying children don’t need to register themselves.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.