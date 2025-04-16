MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop April 24 in Linn County

Body

MEADVILLE, Mo. – Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24 at Fountain Grove Conservation Area in Linn County.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207667.

Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online training. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Should weather allow, a demonstration burn will be conducted during the workshop. Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt, and pants made of natural fibers, leather gloves, and closed toe boots.

Contact Private Land Conservationist Ethan Baker with any questions at ethan.baker@mdc.mo.gov.

Fountain Grove Conservation Area is located at 32988 Blackhorn Dr. in Meadville.

Learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire online at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.