MDC partners with Raytown Parks and Recreation for Get Outdoors Day on April 26

RAYTOWN, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the City of Raytown Parks and Recreation Department to encourage metro area families to get outside and discover nature. A free event, Get Outdoors Day, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at C. Lee Kenagy Park in Raytown.

Staff from both MDC and the City of Raytown will be on site to assist visitors with outdoor skills and answer questions about nature. A variety of community partners will have information and activity booths to enjoy, including an owl animal ambassador with Wild Souls Wildlife Rehab. Food trucks will also be onsite with food items for purchase.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at the atlatl, an ancient dart-throwing technique, scale an IBEX Gym rock climbing wall, learn about local plants, take a spin on an electric bicycle, see nature displays, and more. MDC will provide fishing equipment and guidance on-site for newcomers and experienced anglers alike at the pond within the park. The nonprofit Nathan’s Catch will give away free kids’ fishing poles to the first 100 visitors.

This event is a fine way to enjoy the outdoors on a spring day, connect with nature, and perhaps find a new hobby. All ages are welcome, and registration is not required.

To learn more, visit the event’s website at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205798. C. Lee Kenagy Park is located at 7834 Raytown Rd.